Luxembourg vs Sweden Prediction and Betting Tips | March 22nd 2025

Luxembourg will face Sweden at the Stade de Luxembourg on Saturday in a friendly clash between the two nations. The home side endured a difficult run of results in 2024, most notably failing to win any of their six Nations League games as they finished rock-bottom in their group and will be desperate to turn things around in the new year.

They came from behind to secure a 2-2 draw against Northern Ireland in their most recent outing, finding themselves two goals down early after the restart before a quickfire double from Seid Korac and Gerson Rodrigues later in the half helped rescue a point for the wayward D'Rout Léiwen.

Sweden, meanwhile, have made major strides under new boss Jon Dahl Tomasson after a slow start to life under the Dane. They carried out a 6-0 demolition of Azerbaijan in their last match, with Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres scoring an outstanding four goals to send Blågult on the way to their biggest win since 2017.

Following Saturday's game, the visitors will return to home soil where they will host Northern Ireland in more friendly action as they continue to gear up for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Luxembourg vs Sweden Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been six meetings between the two nations. Sweden are undefeated in all five matchups, picking up five wins and a draw.

The two teams last faced off in a World Cup qualifying clash back in October 2017 which saw Blågult run out 8-0 winners.

The hosts have failed to score any goals in five of their last six games in this fixture.

Luxembourg were ranked 92nd in the latest FIFA rankings and now sit 65 places behind their weekend opponents.

Luxembourg vs Sweden Prediction

The Red Lions are winless in their last eight games across all competitions, losing five of those games. They have failed to perform in this fixture historically and will have their work cut out this weekend.

Sweden, on the other hand, have won their last three games on the trot and are undefeated in their last six. They are in much better form than their weekend opponents and should come out on top here.

Prediction: Luxembourg 0-2 Sweden

Luxembourg vs Sweden Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sweden to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last six matchups)

