Luxembourg vs Turkey prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2022-23

In a top-of-the-table clash in Group 1 of League C, Luxembourg will entertain Turkey at the Stade de Luxembourg on Saturday.

Both sides have recorded back-to-back wins in their first two games of the UEFA Nations League, keeping a clean sheet in both games. Turkey routed Lithuania 6-0 on Wednesday, with Serdar Dursun and Doğukan Sinik bagging a brace each in the second and first half respectively.

Luxembourg secured a 1-0 win over the Faroe Islands last time around thanks to Gerson Rodrigues' second-half penalty.

Luxembourg vs Turkey Head-to-Head

The two sides have crossed paths seven times across all competitions so far and this will be the first meeting between the two sides in the Nations League. Turkey have been the better side against their western rivals with six wins in these fixtures.

All seven meetings between the two sides have produced conclusive results, with the home team also recording one win against the Crescent-Stars.

Luxembourg form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-L-L

Turkey form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-L-W

Luxembourg vs Turkey Team News

Luxembourg

Die Roten Löwen named a 24-man squad for the June games in the Nations League. Edvin Muratovic suffered an injury in training last week and missed the game against the Faroe Islands. His involvement in the game remains doubtful.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Doubtful: Edvin Muratović

Turkey

Turkey will travel to Luxembourg with a clean bill of health and will not have any suspension worries at the moment for the game. They have been in great form and we don't expect a lot of changes in the starting XI despite Stefan Kuntz having many options at his disposal within his 26-man squad.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Luxembourg vs Turkey Predicted XIs

Luxembourg (4-4-2): Anthony Moris (GK); Marvin da Graça, Maxime Chanot, Dirk Carlson, Michael Pinto; Christopher Martins, Borges Sanches, Leandro Barreiro, Vincent Thill; Danel Sinani, Gerson Rodrigues

Turkey (3-4-3): Ugurcan Cakir (GK); Ozan Kabak, Caglar Soyuncu, Merih Demiral; Mehmet Zeki Celik, Dorukhan Tokoz, Hakan Calhanoglu, Halil Dervişoğlu; Cengiz Under, Orkun Kokcu, Serdar Dursun

Luxembourg vs Turkey Prediction

Both teams head into the fixture in terrific form, having won two games in a row and keeping a clean sheet as well. We expect this to be an entertaining game in which Turkey should come out on top given their superior goalscoring form (outscoring the hosts 10-3) and better record in this fixture.

Prediction: Luxembourg 1-3 Turkey

