Luzern vs Basel Prediction and Betting Tips | April 21st 2024 

Luzern and Basel battle for three points in a Swiss Super League round 33 fixture on Sunday.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 4-2 defeat away to Young Boys last weekend. Jakub Kadak scored either side of Silvere Ganvoula to give them a 2-1 lead at the break. However, Meschack Elia drew the game level two minutes after the restart. Joel Monteiro scored a brace within four minutes to complete the comeback.

Basel, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 2-1 home win over Servette. Anton Kade broke the deadlock in the 43rd minute before turning provider for Thierno Barry in first-half injury time. Steve Rouiller halved the deficit in the 58th minute.

The victory saw the RotBlau move to ninth spot in the table, having garnered 39 points from 32 games. Luzern are seventh with 43 points to their name.

Luzern vs Basel Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 172nd meeting between the two sides. Luzern have 45 wins to their name, Basel were victorious on 95 occasions, while 31 games ended in draws.

Their most recent meeting came in December 2023 when Basel claimed a 1-0 away win.

Five of the last six head-to-head games, including each of the last four, have produced less than three goals.

Four of the last five head-to-head games have witnessed more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Luzern's last six league games have produced an average of 13.3 corner kicks.

Luzern vs Basel Prediction

Luzern twice let their lead slip against champions-in-waiting Young Boys last week, eventually losing by a two-goal margin. That defeat ended their four-game unbeaten run and they will be hoping to bounce back here.

Basel made Young Boys' run to the title easier with their victory over title-chasing Servette last week. The win made it consecutive victories for Fabio Celestini's side for the first time since the end of January. They have not won three games on the bounce all season long, highlighting how poorly Basel have done this term.

We are backing the two sides to share the spoils in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Luzern 1-1 Basel

Luzern vs Basel Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

Tip 4 - Over 9.5 corner kicks

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback