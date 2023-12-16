Luzern vs Basel Prediction and Betting Tips | December 17th 2023

Luzern and Basel will battle for three points in a Swiss Super League matchday 18 fixture on Sunday.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw away to FC Zurich last weekend. Second-half goals from Jonathan Okita and Thibault Klidje ensured that the spoils were shared at the Letzigrund Stadion.

Basel, meanwhile, fell to a 1-0 defeat at home to Grasshopper. Doriam Babunski's 71st-minute strike proved to be the difference after Taulant Xhaka was sent off for the hosts in the 18th minute.

The defeat left the Rotblau in 11th spot, having garnered 15 points from 17 games. Luzern are sixth with 25 points to show for their efforts in 17 games.

Luzern vs Basel Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 171st meeting between the two sides. Basel have 94 wins to their name, Luzern were victorious on 45 occasions while 31 previous games ended in a share of the spoils.

One of those draws came in their most recent meeting in September 2023 when they canceled each other out in a 1-1 stalemate.

Luzern have scored at least two goals in six of their last seven home games in the league.

Four of the last five head-to-head games have produced less than three goals.

Luzern have won five of their last six home games (one loss. Furthermore, that defeat to Zurich is the only loss they have suffered across 10 games in front of their fans this season.

Luzern vs Basel Prediction

Luzern are in the hunt for European qualification, with Mario Frick's side owing this to their home form. They have won 19 of their total 25 points this season in front of their fans and are coming into this on a fine run at home.

Basel's topsy-turvy season continued with defeat last weekend. The threat of potential relegation grows with each passing week and Fabio Celestini needs to find a way to get his side winning games consistently to steer clear of the dropzone.

Luzern's home form has been immense and we are backing them to claim maximum points with a narrow win.

Prediction: Luzern 2-1 Basel

Luzern vs Basel Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Luzern to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Luzern to score over 1.5 goals