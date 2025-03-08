Luzern vs Basel Prediction and Betting Tips | March 9, 2025 

Luzern and Basel battle for three points in a Swiss Super League round 27 clash on Sunday at the Swissporarena.

The hosts are coming off a 2-2 draw at Yverdon last weekend. All four goals were scored in the second half, with Marley Ake and Moussa Baradji putting Yverdon 2-0 up by the 63rd minute. Second-half substitute Kevin Spadanuda missed a 76th-minute penalty for Luzern, but Sinan Karweina didn't miss from 12 yards 12 minutes later before Aleksandar Stankovic equalised in the 89th minute.

Basel, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a routine 2-0 home win over Sion. They went ahead through Benjamin Kololli's 17th-minute own goal before Xherdan Shaqiri doubled their lead eight minutes later.

The victory left the Rotblau joint-top of the standings, with 45 points from 26 games, while Luzern are two points behind in third spot.

Luzern vs Basel Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Basel have 96 wins from their last 175 head-to-head games with Luzern, losing 33.

Their most recent clash in February saw Basel claim a 2-1 home win in the reverse fixture.

Seven of their last eight head-to-head games have produced less than three goals.

Four of Luzern's last five league games have had goals at both ends and also produced at least three goals.

Five of Basel's last six games across competitions have seen both sides score.

Luzern have won their last four home games, scoring at least twice.

Luzern vs Basel Prediction

Luzern are two points off the summit and have a shot at climbing to the top with a win. Their home form could be crucial to their title aspirations, although they have lost nine of the last 10 head-to-head home games. Crucially, that win came in their most recent meeting at home.

Base, meanwhile, lare level at the top with Servette and will relish the opportunity to potentially go clear with a victory. Although either side could nick a win, expect the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Luzern 1-1 Basel

Luzern vs Basel Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

