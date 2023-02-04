Luzern vs Young Boys Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th February 2023

Luzern will entertain Young Boys at Swissporarena in the Swiss Super League on Sunday.

Luzern vs Young Boys Preview

In-form Young Boys will look to extend their 11-match unbeaten streak as they travel to face Luzern. The hosts were knocked out of the Swiss Cup by Thun on Tuesday but prevailed in their last league assignment against Basel 3-2. Sunday’s meeting is crucial for Luzern, who could leap to the second spot if they win.

However, Die Leuchten have been unconvincing at home of late, winning once in their last five meetings at Swissporarena. They need to be at their best to thwart the visitors, who emerged victorious 2-1 in their last visit. Luzern last defeated Young Boys in February 2020. “We’re hoping to repeat that,” says coach Mario Frick.

Young Boys have established a comfortable 14-point lead atop the table, which may be difficult to crush across the remainder of the campaign. They come into the game on the back of a thumping 5-1 win over Winterthur at home – their 12th victory in 18 league contests. They have drawn five matches and lost only one.

The Bern-based team, who boast four wins in their last five outings, have returned unbeaten from their last five trips. The last two league fixtures between the sides went in favor of Young Boys, who outscored Luzern 5-1. However, the hosts have forced the visitors into a stalemate many times, even away from home.

Luzern vs Young Boys Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Luzern have drawn thrice and lost twice in their last five clashes with Young Boys.

Luzern have drawn twice and lost thrice in their last five matches against Young Boys at Swissporarena.

Luzern have won once, drawn thrice and lost once in their last five matches at home.

Young Boys have won thrice and drawn twice in their last five away matches.

Luzern have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five matches. Meanwhile, Young Boys have won four times and drawn once.

Luzern vs Young Boys Prediction

Max Meyer has led the hosts with seven goals and two assists. Dejan Sorgic has netted four times. Three players have been ruled out with injuries, including key defender Marco Burch.

Three players have been sidelined with injuries while one is suspended. However, the visitors can count on Jean-Pierre Nsame (12 goals) and Cedric Itten (eight goals and five assists).

Young Boys are expected to prevail based on form.

Prediction: Luzern 1-2 Young Boys

Luzern vs Young Boys Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Young Boys

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Luzern to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Young Boys to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes