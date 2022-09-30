Luzern vs Young Boys Prediction and Betting Tips | October 2 2022 

Luzern and Young Boys will battle for three points in a Swiss Super League matchday nine fixture on Sunday (October 2).

The hosts needed extra time to see off Belinzona in the Swiss Cup in their last fixture before the international break. Dejan Sorgic scored in first-half injury time to help his team progress with a 1-0 away win.

Young Boys, meanwhile, also triumphed over Lausanne by the same scoreline in the competition. Cedric Itten's 65th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two teams.

They will now turn their attention to league action, where their last fixture saw them claim a routine 3-0 home win against Lugano. Jean-Pierre Nsame scored a brace to inspire the win.

Luzern decimated Wintherthur with a 6-0 away victory in their last league game. Max Meyer scored a first-half brace to inspire the rout. The win helped them climb to sixth spot in the standings, having garnered 11 points from seven games. Young Boys sit joint top with 17 points.

Luzern vs Young Boys Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Young Boys have 85 wins from their 174 previous meetings with Luzern. Sunday's hosts have 46 wins, while 43 games ended in a share of the spoils.

One of those draws came in a 2-2 stalemate in their most recent meeting in May.

The last nine head-to-head meetings saw both teams find the back of the net.

Luzern's last six fixtures across competitions saw at least one team fail to score.

Luzern are winless in their last five home games against Young Boys.

Luzern vs Young Boys Prediction

Young Boys' disappointing sojourn on the continent saw them eliminated from all European competitions, leaving them with only domestic duties to face. Raphael Wicky's side have little margin for error in their quest to reclaim the league crown, with just four points separating them from fourth-placed Sion.

Luzern could prove a hard nut to crack for the Bern outfit, and both teams' expansive style of play means there could be plenty of goalmouth action. However, Young Boys should to do enough to claim a comfortable win.

Prediction: Luzern 1-3 Young Boys

Luzern vs Young Boys Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Young Boys to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Bold Tip - Both teams to score and over 3.5 goals

