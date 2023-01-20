Luzern vs Zürich Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st January 2023

Luzern will play host to Zürich at Swissporarena in the Swiss Super League on Saturday.

Luzern vs Zürich Preview

The hosts and three other teams have an equal number of wins – five – and they are level on 20 points with two sides, Grasshoppers and Sion. Luzern are eying the second or third spot, which is within their reach, but the summit has become elusive after Young Boys established a 10-point lead.

Die Leuchten have won the top flight once in 1988-89. They finished ninth last season and will hope to do better this term. However, they have been disappointing at home, winning only once in their last five matches at Swissporarena. Their last clash with Zurich ended in a goalless draw.

Many are still wondering what happened to the visitors after they clinched the Super League title last season. Zurich stunned the Swiss football community with a brilliant campaign that culminated in their final triumph with a 14-point lead. But they do not appear to be the same side this season.

FCZ have won two league matches out of 16, drawing six and losing eight, which leaves them bottom of the standings on 12 points. They have won once in their last five league contests and once in their last five away games. However, Zurich’s last three trips to Swissporarena ended in two wins in their favor and one defeat.

Luzern vs Zürich Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Luzern have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five clashes with Zurich.

Luzern have been outscored by Zurich 4-11 in their last five clashes.

Luzern have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five matches at home.

Zurich have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five matches on the road.

Luzern have won once, drawn thrice and lost once in their last five matches while Zurich have won twice, drawn twice and lost once.

Luzern vs Zürich Prediction

Five players will miss this weekend's action due to injury, including four-goal Dejan Sorgic. The hosts can still count on Max Meyer, who has scored six times so far.

Six players have been sidelined by the visitors due to injury, including Jonathan Okita, the team’s second-highest scorer with three goals.

Luzern are expected to prevail over Zurich based on their form and home advantage.

Prediction: Luzern 2-1 Zürich

Luzern vs Zürich Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Luzern

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Luzern to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Zurich to score - Yes

