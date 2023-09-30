Luzern vs Zurich Prediction and Betting Tips | October 1st 2023

Luzern and Zurich will battle for three points in a Swiss Super League matchday nine fixture on Sunday.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw away to Luzern in midweek. Second-half goals from Djordje Jovanovic and Ardon Jashari ensured that the spoils were shared.

Zurich, meanwhile, claimed maximum points in a 2-1 home win over Grasshoppers. Bledian Krasniqi broke the deadlock in the 37th minute, while Antonio Marchesano doubled the lead in the 73rd minute to mitigate the effect of Selmin Hodza's 90th-minute own goal.

The victory saw Bo Henrikesen's side climb to the summit of the standings, having garnered 16 points from eight games. Luzern are directly below them, making Sunday's fixture a top-of-the-table clash.

Luzern vs Zurich Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 158 occasions in the past. Zurich lead 73-49, scoring 294 goals and conceding 210.

Their most recent meeting came in April 2023 when Luzern claimed a 4-1 home win.

Four of the last five head-to-head games have witnessed goals at both ends and also produced three goals or more.

FC Zurich are on a 10-game unbeaten run in all competitions this season (six wins).

Luzern are on an eight-game unbeaten streak in all competitions (five wins).

Nine of the last 11 head-to-head games have produced three goals or more.

Four of Luzern's last five home games in all competitions have seen at least two goals scored in the first half.

Luzern vs Zurich Prediction

Luzern's draw with Basel saw them pipped by Zurich into top spot and Die Leuchten will be aiming to reclaim top spot by getting maximum points here. Mario Frick's side have started better than many expected as they seek to surpass their fourth-place finish last season.

FC Zurich, for their part, are doing their best to banish the memories of their disappointing title defense last season that saw them battle relegation for most of the campaign. They have started the season brightly, with a 10-game unbeaten streak in all competitions putting them in contention on two fronts.

We are backing the two sides to cancel each other out in a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Luzern 2-2 Zurich

Luzern vs Zurich Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Bold Tip - First half to produce over 1.5 goals