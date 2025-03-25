Lyon Women vs Bayern Women Prediction and Betting Tips | March 26th 2025

Lyon Women and Bayern Women will square off in the second leg of their UEFA Women's Champions League quarterfinal tie on Wednesday (March 26th). The hosts have a two-goal lead to protect, having claimed a 2-0 away win in the first leg in Bavaria last week.

Ad

Tabitha Chawinga broke the deadlock in the 35th minute while Lindsey Heaps made amends for her missed penalty in first-half injury time when she assisted Daelle Dumornay's 65th-minute strike.

Les Fenottes followed up their continental victory with a 5-0 away thrashing of St. Ettiene in the Première Ligue. Eugenie Le Sommer, Ada Hegerbeg and Sara Dabritz scored a goal each to give them a 3-0 lead at the break. Vanessa Gilles and Dumornay scored after the break to complete the rout.

Ad

Trending

Bayern, meanwhile, secured a 3-2 comeback home win over Hoffenheim in the Women's DFB Pokal semifinal. They were two goals down by the 24th minute thanks to goals from Ereleta Memeti and Fell Delacauw. Pernille Harder seized the game by the scruff of the neck, scoring a hat-trick to help her side advance to the final.

Alexander Straus' side will shift their focus to the continent as they aim to overturn a two-goal deficit. The winner of this tie faces either Real Madrid or Arsenal in the last four.

Ad

Lyon Women vs Bayern Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Both sides have two wins apiece in four head-to-head games.

Lyon have kept a clean sheet in eight of their last 10 competitive games.

Bayern's last five games have produced an average of nine corner kicks.

Lyon are on a seven-game winning streak.

Lyon have scored at least two goals in six of their last seven home games.

Ad

Lyon Women vs Bayern Women Prediction

Lyon have one foot in the semifinal and only need a draw to advance. Even a one-goal defeat would be enough but the French champions are unlikely to rest on their laurels.

Bayern were on a 13-game unbeaten run at home across competitions before their defeat last week. The Germans have a two-goal deficit to overcome and their comeback in the DFB Pokal could be a pointer to what they have to do.

Ad

However, their upcoming opponents are vastly superior to Hoffenheim and we are backing the home side to claim a comfortable win and clean sheet.

Prediction: Lyon Women 3-0 Bayern Women

Lyon Women vs Bayern Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Lyon Women to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Lyon to score over 1.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback