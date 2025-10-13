Lyon Women vs St. Polten Women Prediction and Betting Tips | October 15th 2025 

Lyon Women will trade tackles with St. Polten Women in the UEFA Women's Champions League on Wednesday (October 15th). The game will be played at Parc Olympique Lyonnais.

The home side will be looking to build on the 2-1 comeback away win they registered over Arsenal to kick-start their tournament last week. All three goals were scored in the first half, with Alessio Russo putting the Gunners ahead in the seventh minute. Daelle Melchie Dumornay equalized in the 18th minute and completed the turnaround when she made it a brace five minutes later.

St. Polten, meanwhile, thrashed Sudburgenland in the ÖFB-Frauenliga. Ludmila Matavkova, Leila Peneau and Kess Elmore scored a goal each to put them 3-0 up at the break. The latter completed her brace in the 57th minute while Jennifer Klein and Isabel Aistietner scored a goal each.

The Austrians kick-started their UWCL campaign with a 6-0 thrashing at home to Atletico Madrid.

Lyon Women vs St. Polten Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides were drawn in Group B of the UWCL last season.Lyon won both games by a combined score of 9-0.

Lyon have made a five-game winning start to the season across all competitions.

Five of St. Polten's last six games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Four of Lyon's five competitive games this term have witnessed goals at both ends and also produced three goals or more.

St. Polten have lost all four games they have played against French opposition.

Lyon Women vs St. Polten Women Prediction

Lyon started their quest for a record-extending ninth UWCL crown by squaring off against the defending champions. Their win over the Gunners would have been a morale-booster as they chase down a first continental crown since 2022.

Les Fenottes have won all three games they have played against Austrian opposition and will be expected to make it four wins from four.

St. Polten were soundly defeated by Atletico and might be in for another hiding against a more established opponent.

Barring an unlikely upset,there should only be one winner here. We are backing the hosts to cruise to a multi-goal victory and clean sheet.

Prediction: Lyon Women 5-0 St. Polten Women

Lyon Women vs St. Polten Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Lyon Women to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Lyon to score over 1.5 goals

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More