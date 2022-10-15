Macarthur FC vs Adelaide United Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th October 2022

The A-League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Adelaide United lock horns with Macarthur FC in an important clash at the Campbelltown Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Macarthur FC vs Adelaide United Preview

Adelaide United are currently in fifth place in the A-League standings and have not made an inspired start to their campaign. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against Wellington Phoenix last week and will need to step up to the plate in this fixture.

Macarthur FC have also made a similar start to their league season and will look to pick up their campaign's first victory against Adelaide United. The Bulls were held to a 0-0 stalemate by Brisbane Roar in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Macarthur FC vs Adelaide United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Macarthur FC and Adelaide United are on an even footing as far as the official head-to-head record is concerned and have won two games apiece out of a total of the four matches that have been played between the two teams.

Matches between these two teams have generally been high-scoring encounters, with a total of 14 goals being scored in the four matches played between the two teams in the A-League.

Adelaide United had the third-best defensive record last season in the A-League and conceded only 31 goals from their 26 regular-season games.

Macarthur FC ended their 2021-22 campaign on a poor note and dropped points in their last four league matches, suffering three defeats in the process.

Macarthur FC won their first Australia Cup last season, defeating Sydney FC by a comfortable 2-0 margin in the final earlier this month.

The previous victory between the two teams was the lowest-scoring encounter ever played between the two teams and ended in a 1-0 victory for Adelaide United.

Macarthur FC vs Adelaide United Prediction

Macarthur FC have endured a mixed year so far and have a point to prove in the A-League this season. The Bulls have an impressive squad at their disposal and will need to be at their best this weekend.

Adelaide United have also flattered to deceive in the competition but were impressive in patches last season. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Macarthur FC 1-1 Adelaide United

Macarthur FC vs Adelaide United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Macarthur FC to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Ben Halloran to score - Yes

