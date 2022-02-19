Macarthur FC vs Adelaide United prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22

The A-League returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Adelaide United take on Macarthur FC on Saturday. Both teams have stepped up this season and will want to win this game.

Adelaide United are in third place in the A-League standings and have excelled so far this season. The away side edged Melbourne City to a 2-1 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Macarthur FC, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The Bulls suffered a 3-1 defeat against Brisbane Roar in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Macarthur FC vs Adelaide United Head-to-Head

Adelaide United and Macarthur FC are on an even footing as far as the official head-to-head record is concerned and have won one game apiece out of a total of two matches played between the two teams.

The previous meeting between the two sides took place in April last year and ended in a 3-1 victory for Adelaide United. Macarthur FC were poor on the day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Macarthur FC form guide in the A-League: L-D-L-D-L

Adelaide United form guide in the A-League: W-D-L-W-W

Macarthur FC vs Adelaide United Team News

Macarthur FC have a good squad

Macarthur FC

Tomi Juric is injured at the moment and has been ruled out of the match against Adelaide United this weekend. Charles M'Mombwa has completed his recovery and should be available for selection.

Injured: Tomi Juric

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Adelaide United have a point to prove

Adelaide United

Kusini Yengi and Nick Ansell are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Nathan Konstandopoulos is also yet to hit full fitness and will not be included in the squad.

Injured: Kusini Yengi, Nick Ansell, Nathan Konstandopoulos

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Macarthur FC vs Adelaide United Predicted XI

Macarthur FC Predicted XI (3-4-3): Nicholas Suman; Adrian Mariappa, James Meredith, Tomislav Uskok; Liam Rose, Charles M'Mombwa, Moudi Najjar, Craig Noone; Daniel De Silva, Lachlan Rose, Tommy Oar

Macarthur FC @mfcbulls



#WeAreTheBulls Al Hassan Toure speaks on coming up against his former club and brother in tomorrow's match! Al Hassan Toure speaks on coming up against his former club and brother in tomorrow's match! #WeAreTheBulls https://t.co/k1rtPIn6do

Adelaide United Predicted XI (4-3-3): Joe Gauci; Ryan Kitto, George Timotheou, Jacob Tratt, Javi Lopez; Juande, Isaias Sanchez, Craig Goodwin; George Blackwood, Bernardo Oliveira, Stefan Mauk

Macarthur FC vs Adelaide United Prediction

Macarthur FC have managed only two points in their last five games and have suffered a slump since the turn of the year. The Bulls are struggling at the moment and will need to play out of their skins this weekend.

Adelaide United have shown steady improvement over the past year and will want to fight for the league title this season. The away side is the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Macarthur FC 1-2 Adelaide United

