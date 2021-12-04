Macarthur FC vs Central Coast Mariners prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22

The A-League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Central Coast Mariners take on Macarthur FC on Saturday. Both teams have been inconsistent this year and will want to win this game.

Macarthur FC are in fourth place in the A-League standings and have been fairly impressive this season. The Bulls edged Sydney FC to an important 1-0 victory in their previous game and will want a similar result in this fixture.

Central Coast Mariners, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and are yet to hit their stride this season. The Mariners suffered a 2-1 defeat against Wellington Phoenix last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Macarthur FC vs Central Coast Mariners Head-to-Head

Central Coast Mariners have a good record against Macarthur FC and have won three out of four games played between the two teams. Macarthur FC have managed only one victory against the Mariners and will need to improve their record in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two sides took place in June this year and ended in a 2-0 victory for Macarthur FC. Central Coast Mariners were poor on the day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Macarthur FC form guide in the A-League: W-D

Central Coast Mariners form guide in the A-League: L-W

Macarthur FC vs Central Coast Mariners Team News

Federici has been forced into retirement

Macarthur FC

Adam Federici announced his retirement last month and will not be a part of Macarthur FC's campaign. The Bulls have a new-look squad and will need to step up against Central Coast Mariners.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Central Coast Mariners need to win this game

Central Coast Mariners

Central Coast Mariners also have no fitness issues at the moment and will need to field their strongest team this weekend. Mark Birighitti has been handed a one-week suspension and is unavailable for selection.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Mark Birighitti

Macarthur FC vs Central Coast Mariners Predicted XI

Macarthur Predicted XI (3-4-3): Nicholas Suman; Aleksandar Susnjar, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Tomislav Uskok; James Meredith, Charles M'Mombwa, Jordon Mutch, Craig Noone; Daniel De Silva, Lachlan Rose, Ulises Davila

Central Coast Mariners Predicted XI (4-4-2): Mark Birighitti; Jacob Farrell, Kye Rowles, Lewis Miller, Storm Roux; Max Balard, Oliver Bozanic, Beni N'Kololo, Josh Nisbet; Marco Urena, Matt Simon

Macarthur FC vs Central Coast Mariners Prediction

Macarthur FC have made an impressive start to their A-League campaign and will want to maintain their form this weekend. The Bulls have revamped their squad this year and will be confident going into this game.

Central Coast Mariners have blown hot and cold for most of the year and have a point to prove this weekend. Macarthur FC are the better team at the moment and hold the upper hand on Sunday.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Macarthur FC 2-1 Central Coast Mariners

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi