Macarthur FC vs Melbourne City prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22

The A-League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Melbourne City take on Macarthur FC on Saturday. Both teams have been impressive this season and will want to win this game.

Macarthur FC are in fourth place in the A-League standings and have been fairly impressive this season. The Bulls suffered a 4-2 defeat against Central Coast Mariners in their previous game and will want to bounce back this weekend.

Melbourne City, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been exceptional this season. The away side edged Brisbane Roar to a 2-1 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Macarthur FC vs Melbourne City Head-to-Head

Melbourne City have an excellent record against Macarthur FC and have won three out of four matches played between the two teams. Macarthur FC have never defeated Melbourne City and will look to create history on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last year and ended in a 2-0 victory for Melbourne City. Macarthur FC struggled on the day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Macarthur FC form guide in the A-League: L-W-L-L-D

Melbourne City form guide in the A-League: W-D-D-W-D

Macarthur FC vs Melbourne City Team News

Macarthur FC have a good squad

Macarthur FC

Tomi Juric is injured at the moment and has been ruled out of the match against Melbourne City this weekend. Charles M'Mombwa has completed his recovery and should be available for selection.

Injured: Tomi Juric

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

Melbourne City are in good form

Melbourne City

Jamie Maclaren, Marco Tilio, and Connor Metcalfe are on international duty and will not be available for selection. Scott Jamieson has recovered from his injury and could feature in this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Jamie Maclaren, Marco Tilio, Connor Metcalfe

Macarthur FC vs Melbourne City Predicted XI

Macarthur FC Predicted XI (3-4-3): Nicholas Suman; Adrian Mariappa, James Meredith, Tomislav Uskok; Liam Rose, Charles M'Mombwa, Moudi Najjar, Craig Noone; Daniel De Silva, Lachlan Rose, Tommy Oar

Melbourne City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tom Glover; Jordan Bos, Jordon Hall, Curtis Good, Kerrin Stokes; Aiden O'Neill, Taras Gomulka, Florin Berenguer; Raphael Borges Rodrigues, Andrew Nabbout, Stefan Colakovski

Macarthur FC vs Melbourne City Prediction

Melbourne City are back at the top of the league table but will need to work hard to stay ahead of an in-form Western United side. The hosts have lethal attacking players in their ranks and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Macarthur FC can pack a punch on their day and will need to play out of their skins this week. Melbourne City are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Macarthur FC 1-3 Melbourne City

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi