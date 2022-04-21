Macarthur FC vs Melbourne Victory prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22

The A-League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Macarthur FC take on Melbourne Victory on Friday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Melbourne Victory are in third place in the A-League standings and have exceeded expectations so far this season. The away side edged Newcastle Jets to a 2-1 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Macarthur FC, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this year. The Bulls slumped to a 2-0 defeat against Western United in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Macarthur FC vs Melbourne Victory Head-to-Head

Macarthur FC have an impressive record against Melbourne Victory and have won two out of three matches played between the two teams. Melbourne Victory have managed only one victory against the Bulls and will want to level the scales on Friday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last month and ended in a 3-1 victory for Melbourne Victory. Macarthur FC were poor on the day and have a point to prove this week.

Macarthur FC form guide in the A-League: L-W-L-W-D

Melbourne Victory form guide in the A-League: W-D-W-W-W

Macarthur FC vs Melbourne Victory Team News

Macarthur FC have a good squad

Macarthur FC

Tomi Juric made his comeback against Adelaide United and could feature in this game. Adrian Mariappa received a red card against Western United and will be suspended for this fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Tomi Juric

Suspended: Adrian Mariappa

Melbourne Victory have a few injury concerns

Melbourne Victory

Matt Acton and Robbie Kruse are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Jake Brimmer has made progress with his recovery from concussion but might not be risked in this match.

Injured: Matt Acton, Robbie Kruse

Doubtful: Jake Brimmer

Suspended: None

Macarthur FC vs Melbourne Victory Predicted XI

Macarthur FC Predicted XI (3-4-3): Nicholas Suman; Aleksandar Jovanovic, James Meredith, Tomislav Uskok; Liam Rose, Charles M'Mombwa, Moudi Najjar, Craig Noone; Daniel De Silva, Lachlan Rose, Tommy Oar

Melbourne Victory Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ivan Kelava; Jason Davidson, Brendan Hamill, Matthew Spiranovic, Jason Geria; Joshua Brilliante, Jay Barnett; Ben Folami, Francesco Margiotta, Marco Rojas; Nicholas D’Agostino

Macarthur FC vs Melbourne Victory Prediction

Melbourne Victory have excelled in the A-League so far and are in good form at the moment. The away side has won four of its last five games and will look to build on its impressive streak this week.

Macarthur FC can pack a punch on their day and will need to step up to the plate in this fixture. Melbourne Victory are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Macarthur FC 1-3 Melbourne Victory

