Macarthur FC vs Newcastle Jets prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22

The A-League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Newcastle Jets take on Macarthur FC on Sunday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will want to win this game.

Macarthur FC are in seventh place in the A-League standings and have slumped after an impressive start to their campaign. The home side suffered a 4-1 defeat against Melbourne Victory last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Newcastle Jets, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled this season. The Jets slumped to a 4-2 defeat against Central Coast Mariners in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Macarthur FC vs Newcastle Jets Head-to-Head

Macarthur FC have a good record against Newcastle Jets and have won two out of four matches played between the two sides. Newcastle Jets have never defeated Macarthur FC and will need to create history on Sunday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in February this year and ended in a 2-2 draw. Both teams committed errors on the day and will need to be more robust this weekend.

Macarthur FC form guide in the A-League: L-L-W-L-W

Newcastle Jets form guide in the A-League: L-L-L-W-L

Macarthur FC vs Newcastle Jets Team News

Macarthur FC

Tomi Juric has recovered from his injury and could feature in the game this weekend. Charles M'Mombwa has completed his recovery and should also be available for selection.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Newcastle Jets

Archie Goodwin is recuperating from a long-term injury and has been ruled out of this fixture. Newcastle Jets are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for this match.

Injured: Archie Goodwin, Ben Katarovski

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Macarthur FC vs Newcastle Jets Predicted XI

Macarthur FC Predicted XI (3-4-3): Nicholas Suman; Adrian Mariappa, James Meredith, Tomislav Uskok; Liam Rose, Charles M'Mombwa, Moudi Najjar, Craig Noone; Daniel De Silva, Lachlan Rose, Tommy Oar

Newcastle Jets Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Michael Weier; Jason Hoffman, Matthew Jurman, Jordan Elsey, Dylan Murnane; Jordan O'Doherty; Daniel Penha, Angus Thurgate, Samuel Silvera, Olivier Boumal; Beka Mikeltadze

Macarthur FC vs Newcastle Jets Prediction

Newcastle Jets have shown flashes of their immense potential this season but are yet to hit their stride in the A-League. The Jets can pack a punch on their day and will need to step up to the plate in this fixture.

Macarthur FC have punched above their weight in the A-League so far and will be intent on finishing in the top six this season. The Bulls are in better form and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Macarthur FC 2-0 Newcastle Jets

