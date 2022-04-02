Macarthur FC vs Perth Glory prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22

The A-League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Perth Glory lock horns with Macarthur FC on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Perth Glory are currently rooted to the bottom of the A-League standings and have endured a dismal season. The Western Australian outfit played out a 0-0 stalemate against Newcastle Jets last week and will need to step up in this fixture.

Macarthur FC, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. The Bulls were held to a 2-2 draw by Sydney FC in their previous game and will look to bounce back this weekend.

Macarthur FC vs Perth Glory Head-to-Head

Macarthur FC have an excellent record against Perth Glory and have won two out of four matches played between the two teams. Perth Glory have never defeated Macarthur FC and will want to create history on Sunday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in February this year and ended in a 1-0 victory for Macarthur FC. Perth Glory were wasteful on the day and will need to be more clinical this weekend.

Macarthur FC form guide in the A-League: D-L-L-W-L

Perth Glory form guide in the A-League: D-L-L-D-L

Macarthur FC vs Perth Glory Team News

Macarthur FC have a good squad

Macarthur FC

Tomi Juric is injured at the moment and has been ruled out of the match against Melbourne City this weekend. Charles M'Mombwa has completed his recovery and should be available for selection.

Injured: Tomi Juric

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Perth Glory need to win this game

Perth Glory

Luke Bodnar, Daniel Sturridge, and Andy Keogh are carrying knocks at the moment and are unlikely to be risked in this fixture. Osama Malik and Liam Reddy have recovered from their injuries and will be available for selection.

Injured: Luke Bodnar, Kosuke Ota, Andy Keogh, Daniel Sturridge

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Macarthur FC vs Perth Glory Predicted XI

Macarthur FC Predicted XI (3-4-3): Nicholas Suman; Adrian Mariappa, James Meredith, Tomislav Uskok; Liam Rose, Charles M'Mombwa, Moudi Najjar, Craig Noone; Daniel De Silva, Lachlan Rose, Tommy Oar

Perth Glory Predicted XI (4-3-3): Cameron Cook; Jack Clisby, Darryl Lachman, Jonathan Aspropotamitis, Antonee Burke-Gilroy; Osama Malik, Brandon O’Neill, Callum Timmins; Ciaran Bramwell, Bruno Fornaroli, Adrian Sardinero

Macarthur FC vs Perth Glory Prediction

Macarthur FC have punched above their weight in the A-League so far and will be intent on mounting a title challenge this season. The Bulls have a fresh look to their squad and will need to bounce back from a poor run of results.

Perth Glory are at the opposite end of the spectrum and have a mountain to climb for the remainder of the season. Macarthur FC are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Macarthur FC 2-1 Perth Glory

