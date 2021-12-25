Macarthur FC vs Sydney FC prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22 

The A-League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Sydney FC lock horns with Macarthur FC on Sunday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and have a point to prove in this match.

Sydney FC are in seventh place in the A-League standings and have struggled to impose themselves this season. The away side edged Wellington Phoenix to a 2-1 victory last week and will want a similar result in this fixture.

Macarthur FC, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have excelled this year. The Bulls defeated Newcastle Jets by a 2-1 margin in their previous game and will need to step up this weekend.

Macarthur FC vs Sydney FC Head-to-Head

Sydney FC and Macarthur FC are on an even footing as far as the official head-to-head record is concerned and have won two games apiece out of a total of four matches played between the two teams.

The previous meeting between the two sides took place in the FFA Cup this month and ended in a 2-0 victory for Sydney FC. Macarthur FC ended the game with ten men and will need to be more robust this weekend.

Macarthur FC form guide in the A-League: W-W-W-W-D

Sydney FC form guide in the A-League: W-L-D-L-D

Macarthur FC vs Sydney FC Team News

Federici has been forced into retirement

Macarthur FC

Filip Kurto was sent off against Newcastle Jets and is suspended for this match. The Bulls have confirmed a positive COVID-19 case in their camp but are yet to reveal the name of the player.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Filip Kurto

Sydney FC have a strong squad

Sydney FC

Michael Zullo, Connor O'Toole, Kosta Barbarouses, and Chris Zuvela remain fitness concerns for Sydney FC and will not be risked in this fixture. Luke Brattan picked up an injury in this month's FFA Cup match and has been ruled out of this game.

Injured: Luke Brattan, Michael Zullo, Connor O'Toole, Kosta Barbarouses, Chris Zuvela

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Macarthur FC vs Sydney FC Predicted XI

Macarthur FC Predicted XI (3-4-3): Nicholas Suman; Adrian Mariappa, James Meredith, Tomislav Uskok; Liam Rose, Charles M'Mombwa, Moudi Najjar, Craig Noone; Daniel De Silva, Lachlan Rose, Tommy Oar

Sydney FC Predicted XI (4-4-2): Andrew Redmayne; Joel King, Ben Warland, Alex Wilkinson, Rhyan Grant; Anthony Caceres, Paulo Retre, Elvis Kamsoba, Milos Ninkovic; Trent Buhagiar, Adam Le Fondre

Macarthur FC vs Sydney FC Prediction

Macarthur FC have made an impressive start to their A-League campaign and will want to maintain their form this weekend. The Bulls have revamped their squad this year and will be confident going into this game.

Sydney FC have largely failed to hit the heights they achieved last season but did manage their first victory of their campaign last week. The away side has managed to trouble Macarthur FC in the past and holds a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Macarthur FC 1-2 Sydney FC

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi