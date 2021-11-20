Macarthur FC vs Wellington Phoenix prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22

The A-League returns to the fold with a set of exciting matches this weekend as Macarthur FC lock horns with Wellington Phoenix on Sunday. Both teams flattered to deceive last season and will need to step up this year.

Macarthur FC secured a sixth-place finish in the A-League last season and endured a slight slump after a strong start to their campaign. The Bulls did punch above their weight this year and will be intent on putting up a title bid this season.

Wellington Phoenix, on the other hand, finished in seventh place and were inconsistent for the better part of the season. The New Zealand-based outfit was impressive towards the end of its campaign and will need to be at its best in this fixture.

Macarthur FC vs Wellington Phoenix Head-to-Head

Macarthur FC and Wellington Phoenix are on an even footing as far as the official head-to-head record is concerned and have won one game apiece out of a total of three matches played between the two sides.

The previous meeting between the two A-League outfits took place in June this year and ended in an emphatic 3-0 victory for Wellington Phoenix. Macarthur FC were poor on the day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Macarthur FC vs Wellington Phoenix Team News

Federici has been forced into retirement

Macarthur FC

Adam Federici announced his retirement last month and will not be a part of Macarthur FC's campaign. Tomi Juric seems to have put his fitness issues behind him, however, and should be available for selection.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Wellington Phoenix need to win this game

Wellington Phoenix

Sam Sutton and Louis Fenton are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Gary Hooper has made progress with his recovery but is unlikely to be risked against Macarthur FC this weekend.

Injured: Sam Sutton, Louis Fenton

Doubtful: Gary Hooper

Suspended: None

Macarthur FC vs Wellington Phoenix Predicted XI

Macarthur Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Nicholas Suman; James Meredith, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Tomislav Uskok, Moudi Najjar; Charles M'Mombwa; Jordon Mutch, Ulises Davila, Craig Noone, Daniel De Silva; Tomi Juric

Wellington Phoenix Predicted XI (4-4-2): Oliver Sail; James McGarry, Joshua Laws, Tim Payne, Callan Elliot; Alex Rufer, Clayton Lewis, Reno Piscopo, David Ball; Jaushua Sotirio, Ben Waine

Macarthur FC vs Wellington Phoenix Prediction

Wellington Phoenix have lost several players in the transfer window this season and have their work cut out for them this season. The away side does have quality in its ranks but will need to put its best foot forward this weekend.

Macarthur FC, on the other hand, have made several important additions to their squad and are in good stead going into their campaign. The Bulls are the better team on paper and hold the upper hand on Sunday.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Macarthur FC 3-1 Wellington Phoenix

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi