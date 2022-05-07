Macarthur FC vs Western Sydney Wanderers prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22

The A-League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Western Sydney Wanderers take on Macarthur FC on Sunday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will want to win this game.

Western Sydney Wanderers are in 10th place in the A-League standings and have not been at their best this season. The Wanderers suffered a 2-1 defeat against Wellington Phoenix in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Macarthur FC, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have also had their issues this year. The Bulls slumped to a 3-0 defeat against Newcastle Jets last week and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Macarthur FC @mfcbulls



#WeAreTheBulls And that’s a wrap for today! Well done to Justin who remains undefeated in the 22 E-League Australia competition! And that’s a wrap for today! Well done to Justin who remains undefeated in the 22 E-League Australia competition! #WeAreTheBulls https://t.co/JSyKMlM53z

Macarthur FC vs Western Sydney Wanderers Head-to-Head

Macarthur FC have an impressive record against Western Sydney Wanderers and have won three out of the four matches played between the two teams. Western Sydney Wanderers have never defeated Macarthur FC and will look to create history on Sunday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in March this year and ended in a 3-1 victory for Macarthur FC. The Wanderers were poor on the day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Macarthur FC form guide in the A-League: L-L-L-W-L

Western Sydney Wanderers form guide in the A-League: L-D-L-W-D

Macarthur FC vs Western Sydney Wanderers Team News

Macarthur FC have a good squad

Macarthur FC

Tomi Juric made his comeback against Adelaide United and could feature in this game. Adrian Mariappa has served his suspension and will be available for selection this weekend.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Tomi Juric

Suspended: None

Western Sydney Wanderers have a good squad

Western Sydney Wanderers

Vedran Janjetovic is currently recovering from a long-term injury and has been ruled out for the remainder of the season. Rhys Williams picked up a hamstring strain last month and will not feature in this game.

Injured: Vedran Janjetovic, Rhys Williams

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Macarthur FC vs Western Sydney Wanderers Predicted XI

Macarthur FC Predicted XI (3-4-3): Nicholas Suman; Aleksandar Jovanovic, James Meredith, Tomislav Uskok; Liam Rose, Charles M'Mombwa, Moudi Najjar, Craig Noone; Daniel De Silva, Lachlan Rose, Tommy Oar

Western Sydney Wanderers Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tomas Mejias; Tomislav Mrcela, John Koutroumbis, Thomas Aquilina, Adama Traore; Steven Ugarkovic, Terry Antonis, Ramy Najjarine; James Troisi, Dimitri Petratos, Tomer Hemed

Macarthur FC vs Western Sydney Wanderers Prediction

Macarthur FC have largely failed to meet expectations this season and will need to end their regular season on a positive note. The Bulls can pack a punch on their day and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Western Sydney Wanderers have endured a poor season so far and cannot afford another defeat this weekend. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could share the spoils in this match.

Prediction: Macarthur FC 1-1 Western Sydney Wanderers

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi