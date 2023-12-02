Macarthur vs Adelaide United Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd December 2023

Macarthur FC will welcome Adelaide United to Campbelltown Sports Stadium in the A-League on Sunday.

Macarthur vs Adelaide United Preview

Macarthur FC are unbeaten in the new season, recording three wins and two draws while scoring 14 goals against four conceded. The hosts won their previous game, which also took place at home, against Shan United 4-0. They will hope to maintain their unbeaten record as they push to claim the top spot.

The Bulls sit in sixth place on nine points, trailing table-toppers Western Sydney Wanderers with three points. Macarthur are eying a better campaign after finishing bottom of the standings (12th out of 12 teams) last season. They emerged as the winners (2-0) when they last hosted Adelaide United.

The visitors sit fourth with 10 points, following three wins, one draw and one loss. Adelaide United could hit the top spot if they succeed at the Campbelltown Sports Stadium. However, they will likely face an uphill battle in trying to tame a determined Macarthur at their home turf.

The Reds finished third last season, but have won the Championship once (2016) and the Premiership twice (2005-06, 2015-16). Adelaide United are undefeated in their last two away games, winning once and drawing once. We are unsure if those efforts could give them enough confidence for the trip to South Western Sydney.

Macarthur vs Adelaide United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Macarthur have won twice and lost thrice in their last five clashes with Adelaide United.

Macarthur are yet to lose at home against Adelaide United, recording three wins.

Macarthur have won thrice and lost twice in their last five matches at home.

Adelaide United have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five away matches.

Macarthur have won thrice and drawn twice in their last five matches while Adelaide United have won thrice, drawn once and lost once.

Macarthur vs Adelaide United Prediction

Macarthur have scored eight goals in five matches, conceding six, which leaves them with a goal difference of +2. Head coach Mile Sterjovski says they will strive to improve on their positive goal differential by scoring more and conceding less. Matthew Millar has been outstanding so far, scoring twice and delivering a couple of assists.

Adelaide United have scored 14 goals and conceded seven, which translates to a +7 goal differential, the second-highest on the table. Bernardo and Zach Clough boast two goals each.

Macarthur are expected to prevail based on form, home advantage and momentum.

Prediction: Macarthur 2-1 Adelaide United

Macarthur vs Adelaide United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Macarthur to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Macarthur to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Adelaide United to score - Yes