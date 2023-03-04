Macarthur vs Brisbane Roar Prediction and Betting Tips | March 5, 2023

Macarthur FC host Brisbane Roar at the Campbelltown Stadium in the A-League on Sunday (March 5).

Macarthur’s shambolic defence has been their major weakness this season. They have conceded 14 goals in their last five games and 32 overall in the campaign against 21 scored. Manager Mile Sterjovski admits it’s a cause for concern as the Brisbane clash looms but that efforts have been deployed to address that.

The Bulls are in eighth place on 21 points – one place and a point above the visitors – but 16 points away from top spot. Macarthur are coming off a 4-0 defeat at fourth-placed Western Sydney. Macarthur and Brisbane settled for a goalless draw in their last meeting.

Brisbane, meanwhile, are struggling for form as well. They beat Perth Glory 2-1 on Sunday (February 26) to snao a seven-game winless streak. Brisbane, like Macarthur, will strive to reach the playoffs to participate in the Championship. The visitors have been poor on their travels, winning once in their last five outings.

The Roar finished 11th out of 12 teams last season, marking one of their worst campaigns in the top flighr. The two-time Premiership and three-time Championship winners are likely out of the race for the top spot this season. However, they could have their say in the Finals series.

Macarthur vs Brisbane Roar Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Macarthur have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five games against Brisbane .

The hosts and Brisbane have scored three goals apiece against each other in their last five meetings.

Macarthur have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five home games.

Brisbane have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five away outings.

Macarthur have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five games, while Brisbane have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in the same period.

Form Guide: Macarthur – L-L-W-L-D; Brisbane – W-D-L-L-L

Macarthur vs Brisbane Roar Prediction

Ulises Davila and Lachlan Rose have been sidelined with injuries. The hosts’ top scorer Matthew Millar will hope to build on his four-goal tally here.

Macarthur FC @mfcbulls



Secure your seats today for the Bulls' clash against Brisbane Roar!

@brisbaneroar

Sunday, 5 March

3:00pm AEDT

🏟️ Campbelltown Sports Stadium

🎟️ Get your tickets now!



#WeAreTheBulls Secure your seats today for the Bulls' clash against Brisbane Roar!Sunday, 5 March3:00pm AEDT🏟️ Campbelltown Sports Stadium🎟️ Get your tickets now! ow.ly/YuMf50N7MlV 😁Secure your seats today for the Bulls' clash against Brisbane Roar!🆚 @brisbaneroar 📆 Sunday, 5 March⏰ 3:00pm AEDT🏟️ Campbelltown Sports Stadium🎟️ Get your tickets now! ow.ly/YuMf50N7MlV#WeAreTheBulls https://t.co/9IpeAxLrRO

Top scorer Jay O'Shea has been ruled out with a fractured toe. Carlo Armiento, with three goals, is expected to lead the visitors. Macarthur, though, are unlikely to squander the opportunity to claim all three points at home.

Prediction: Macarthur 3-1 Brisbane Roar

Macarthur vs Brisbane Roar Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Macarthur

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Macarthur to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Brisbane to score - Yes

Paul Merson predicts the result of Liverpool vs Man Utd and other PL GW 26 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes