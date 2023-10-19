Macarthur vs Brisbane Roar Prediction and Betting Tips | October 21, 2023 

Macarthur FC welcome Brisbane Roar to the Campbelltown Stadium for their opening game of the 2023/24 Australian A League campaign on Saturday (October 21).

The hosts are coming off a comfortable 8-2 win over Cebu FC in the AFC Cup a fortnight ago. Valere Germain scored a brace and provided an assist in the first half to help his side claim all three points.

The Bulls now turn their attention back to the domestic scene as they seek to build on their last-placed finish in the league last season.

Brisbane, meanwhile, suffered a 3-1 defeat to Sydney FC in the final of the Australian Cup two weeks ago. They went ahead courtesy of Thomas Waddingham's 18th-minute strike. However, Fabio Gomes scored a second-half brace to help his side lift the trophy.

The Lions will look to build on their eighth-placed finish in the league last season.

Macarthur vs Brisbane Roar Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed six times. Macarthur lead 3-2.

Their most recent game in March 2023 saw Macarthur claim a 3-2 home win.

Four of theor last five meetings have had goals at both ends and also produced at least three goals.

Macarthur's four games across competitions this season have produced at least three goals.

Brisbane have won just one of their last nine away league games (which came in their final league game on the road).

Macarthur vs Brisbane Roar Prediction

Macarthur had a campaign to forget last season, having finished at the bottom of the table. Mile Sterjovski's side are unbeaten in three games against Brisbane, with games between the two sides tending to be high-scoring games.

The Roar, for their part, lost the final of the Australian Cup in harrowing circumstances and will want to bounce back.

Although either side could nick a win, expect the spoils to be shared in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Macarthur 2-2 Brisbane

Macarthur vs Brisbane Roar Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Both teams to score over 1.5 goals