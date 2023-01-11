Macarthur vs Central Coast Mariners Prediction and Betting Tips | January 13, 2023

Macarthur will entertain second-placed Central Coast Mariners at the Campbelltown Sports Stadium in the A-League on Friday (January 13).

The hosts are in fourth place in the standings and trail Central Coast by two points. They returned to winning ways, beating Newcastle Jets 2-0 at home, thanks to goals from Al Hassan Toure and Ulises Davila.

The Mariners, meanwhile, picked up their fourth win in five games, humbling Adelaide United 4-0 at home on Saturday. Jacob Farrell and Beni N'Kololo scored in the second half against Adelaide, who also scored two own goals.

Macarthur vs Central Coast Mariners Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two New South Wales-based rivals have locked horns just eight times since 2021. Central Coast lead 4-3.

Their last three meetings have seen over 2.5 goals, with Macarthur winning 3-2 away in the reverse fixture in November.

Central Coast have the best attacking record in the A-League this season, scoring 24 goals in 11 games, while Macarthur have scored 15 goals in 11 games.

The hosts have seen under 2.5 goals in three of their last five games, with at least one team keeping a clean sheet.

Central Coast have seen over 2.5 goals in four of their last five league games, scoring at least twice in four games.

All three meetings between the two teams at Macarthur have produced conclusive results, with Central Coast winning twice.

Macarthur vs Central Coast Mariners Prediction

Three of Macarthur's five wins this season have come in the last four weeks. They have failed to score in just one of their four home games this season.

Central Coast Mariners @CCMariners



#CCMFC #WontBackDown #OurParadise The definition of a well deserved goal from Jacob Farrell! The left back with his second of the season yesterday after a brilliant performance! The definition of a well deserved goal from Jacob Farrell! The left back with his second of the season yesterday after a brilliant performance! 👊🌴#CCMFC #WontBackDown #OurParadise https://t.co/Uy73NNEWA3

The Mariners, meanwhile, have seen an uptick in form in recent games. They have picked up four wins in five games, scoring 11 goals and conceding just three. As the two teams have been evenly matched in recent meetings, another close contest could ensue, but the visitors should eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Macarthur 1-2 Central Coast Mariners

Macarthur vs Central Coast Mariners Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Central Coast

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Macarthur to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

