Macarthur vs Central Coast Mariners Prediction and Betting Tips | March 10th 2024

Third-placed Macarthur will welcome the second-placed Central Coast Mariners to the Campbelltown Sports Stadium in an exciting A-League clash on Sunday.

The hosts returned to winning ways after three games last week, as Bernardo Oliveira's second-half brace helped them register a 2-0 win over Melbourne City. They climbed to third place in the league table following that win but have just a one-point lead over fourth-placed Melbourne Victory.

The visitors are on a six-game winning streak across all competitions, keeping five clean sheets. In their previous league outing, Josh Nisbet's second-half strike helped them register a 1-0 away win over the Newcastle Jets. They have a five-point lead over the hosts and trail league leaders Wellington Phoenix by three points.

They continued their form in the AFC Cup Inter-Zonal semi-finals first leg, recording a 4-0 win over Odisha. Mikael Doka bagged a brace, while Storm Roux and Ronald Barcellos added goals in the second half.

The two sides met in the AFC Cup Zonal finals last month, with the Mariners recording a 3-2 win after extra time.

Macarthur vs Central Coast Mariners Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 12 times in all competitions thus far, with the visitors having a 7-4 lead in wins and just one game ending in draws.

Macarthur registered a 2-1 away win in the reverse fixture in October and will look to secure a league double for the first time against the visitors.

Central Coast Mariners are unbeaten in their last 10 away games in all competitions, recording eight wins and keeping seven clean sheets.

The hosts have the joint-best attacking record in the A-League this season, scoring 37 goals in 20 games.

The last seven meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals.

Macarthur vs Central Coast Mariners Prediction

The Bulls returned to winning ways after three games last week, while also keeping their first clean sheets after three games, and will look to continue that form. They have suffered just one loss in their last six home games in the A-League, with three games in that period ending in draws.

Interestingly, they have just one win in their last five home meetings against the visitors, suffering four losses. They have scored five times in these games while conceding nine goals, and they might struggle here.

The Mariners have suffered just one defeat in their last 21 games in all competitions. They are on a six-game winning streak at the moment, scoring 14 goals while conceding just twice, and are strong favorites.

Considering the current form of the two teams and their recent history, the visitors are expected to eke out a narrow win, in what should be an entertaining match.

Prediction: Macarthur 1-2 Central Coast Mariners

Macarthur vs Central Coast Mariners Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Central Coast Mariners to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Valère Germain to score or assist any time - Yes