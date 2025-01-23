Macarthur vs Melbourne City Prediction and Betting Tips | January 24th 2025

The Australian A-League returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Macarthur and Melbourne City square off at the Campbelltown Sports Stadium on Saturday. Mile Sterjovski’s men have failed to win their last six home matches and will head into the weekend looking to end this dry spell.

Macarthur were left disappointed on Monday as they fell to a 2-1 home defeat against Wellington Phoenix after giving up their lead in the second half. Sterjovski’s side have lost two of their most recent three matches, having gone unbeaten in the six matches preceding this run.

Macarthur have picked up 21 points from their 14 A-League matches to sit sixth in the standings, level on points with fifth-placed Sydney FC and two points above seventh-placed Melbourne Victory just outside the playoff places.

On the other hand, Melbourne City were on the receiving end of a 3-0 thrashing at the hands of Auckland FC when the sides squared off at the Go Media Stadium last weekend.

Before that, Aurelio Vidmar’s men were on a three-game winning streak and unbeaten in seven consecutive games, claiming four victories and three draws since the start of December.

Melbourne City have picked up 24 points from their 13 A-League games to sit third in the league standings, four points adrift of league leaders Adelaide United.

Macarthur vs Melbourne City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Melbourne City hold the upper hand in the history of this fixture, having won five of the last nine meetings between the two teams.

Macarthur have managed just one win in that time, which came in March 2024, when they edged out Vidmar’s men 2-0 on home turf, while three games have ended all square.

Melbourne City are unbeaten in six of their seven away matches this season, claiming four wins and two draws while scoring 13 goals and conceding six so far

Macarthur have failed to win their last six home matches, picking up just two points from a possible 18 since a 6-1 hammering of Perth Glory back in October.

Macarthur vs Melbourne City Prediction

Meetings between Macarthur and Melbourne City have often served up fireworks and we expect another end-to-end affair at the Campbelltown Sports Stadium.

MacArthur have struggled to impose themselves at home this season and we fancy Melbourne City to come away with the desired result.

Prediction: Macarthur 1-2 Melbourne City

Macarthur vs Melbourne City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Melbourne City to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in Macarthur’s last five games)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in six of the hosts’ last seven matches)

