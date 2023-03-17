Macarthur vs Melbourne City Prediction and Betting Tips | March 19th 2023

Macarthur will entertain Melbourne City at the Campbelltown Sports Stadium in the A-League on Sunday.

The hosts have struggled in their recent games and suffered their third defeat in four outings last time around. They took an early lead thanks to Daniel De Silva's 11th-minute goal but Central Coast Mariners produced a remarkable comeback, scoring four goals to secure a 4-1 win.

Melbourne City returned to winning ways in their previous outing, as Aiden O'Neill's brace helped them ease past Brisbane Roar. They have seen a slight drop in form in their recent games, suffering a couple of defeats in their last four matches while recording wins in the other two games.

Macarthur vs Melbourne City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met just six times thus far, with all meetings taking place in the A-League. Melbourne City have enjoyed an unbeaten run against the hosts, winning five games and playing out a draw.

Melbourne City recorded a 6-1 win when the two teams met in the reverse fixture in February.

Macarthur have failed to score in three games against the visitors.

The two teams have met just twice at Saturday's venue, with both games producing fewer than 2.5 goals.

All three of Melbourne City's defeats in the A-League this season have come in their travels, with the reigning champions suffering defeats in their last two away games.

Macarthur have a decent home record this season, suffering just one defeat in their last four home games. They have scored at least two goals in three games during that period.

Melbourne City have the best attacking record in the competition, scoring 46 goals in 19 games. Macarthur, on the other hand, have the worst defensive record in the competition, conceding 38 goals in 20 games.

Macarthur vs Melbourne City Prediction

The Bulls have just one win in their last four league outings and might struggle here. They have also picked up just one point against the visitors, so a win for them seems unlikely. They have conceded 10 goals in their last three games.

Melbourne City's inconsistent performances in recent games have seen their lead at the top of the table drop to three points, though they have a couple of games in hand.

Nonetheless, they will be looking to consolidate their position at the top of the standings. They recorded an emphatic 6-1 win when the two teams met last month, so should be able to record a comfortable win in this match too.

Prediction: Macarthur 1-2 Melbourne City

Macarthur vs Melbourne City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Melbourne City

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Marco Tilio to score or assist any time - Yes

