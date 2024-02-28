Macarthur vs Melbourne City Prediction and Betting Tips | March 1st 2024

Macarthur will entertain Melbourne City at the Campbelltown Sports Stadium in the A-League on Friday.

The hosts have seen a drop in form recently, suffering two losses in their last three games. They lost 2-1 at home to league leaders Wellington Phoenix in the A-League roughly a fortnight ago and their poor form continued in the AFC Cup Zonal Finals last Thursday, suffering a 3-2 home loss to the Central Coast Mariners.

In their previous league outing, they were held to a 2-2 draw by the Newcastle Jets on Sunday. Ulises Dávila and Valère Germain scored late in the second half but Apostolos Stamatelopoulos' 89th-minute penalty helped Newcastle to their seventh draw of the league campaign.

The visitors have also endured a poor run of form and are winless in their last four league outings. After suffering back-to-back losses in their first two league games of the month, they have played two draws on the spin. In their previous outing, Marco Tilio's second-half equalizer helped them play out a 1-1 draw against Sydney.

Macarthur vs Melbourne City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths eight times in the A-League since 2021. The visitors have an unbeaten record against the visitors with five wins.

They last met in the reverse fixture in November, with that meeting ending in a highly entertaining 3-3 draw.

Macarthur have played 1-1 draws in two of their three home meetings against the visitors.

The hosts have the joint-best attacking record in the A-League this season, scoring 35 goals.

Melbourne City have just one win in their last seven league games, suffering four losses.

The visitors have conceded 31 goals in 18 league games this term, with 21 of them coming in away games.

Macarthur vs Melbourne City Prediction

The Bulls have suffered two losses in their last 11 games in all competitions, with both coming at home. They head into the match on a three-game winless run, suffering two defeats while conceding seven goals, and will look to improve upon that record.

They have scored at least two goals in eight of their last nine games in all competitions and will look to build on that form. They scored more than one goal for the first time against the visitors in the reverse fixture, which ended in a 3-3 draw.

The Hearts have endured a winless run in February, suffering two losses in four games. They have scored four times in that period while conceding 10 times, which is cause for concern. They have scored in each of their eight meetings against the hosts and are expected to find the back of the net in this match.

Scott Galloway remains sidelined with a calf injury he picked up in the goalless draw against Melbourne Victory. Tolgay Arslan is back after serving a three-game ban and is expected to return to the starting XI.

Considering the current form of the two teams and recent history, a high-scoring stalemate is likely to ensue.

Prediction: Macarthur 2-2 Melbourne City

Macarthur vs Melbourne City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Ulises Dávila to score or assist any time - Yes