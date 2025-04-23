Macarthur vs Melbourne Victory Prediction and Betting Tips | April 25, 2025

Macarthur invite Melbourne Victory to Campbelltown Sports Stadium in a crucial A-League match on Friday. This is a must-win match for Macrthur, while Melbourne need to avoid a loss to confirm their place in the final series.
The Bulls are unbeaten in four games, winning two. They drew 2-2 with the Central Coast Mariners in their previous outing. Kévin Boli scored his first goal of the season in the first half before Harry Sawyer levelled the scores in the 49th minute.
Melbourne, meanwhile, saw their winning streak end after two games last week with a 2-0 home loss to leaders Auckland. They failed to score for the first time since February.
Macarthur vs Melbourne Victory Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- In 10 meetings, Melbourne lead 5-4, with one meeting ending in a draw.
- They last met in the reverse fixture in November, where Melbourne registered a 2-1 home win, their first win against the Bulls since 2023.
- Macarthur are winless in three home games, losing one.
- Melbourne have scored at least twice in four of their last five games. Tey have also conceded at least twice in four games during this period.
- Four of their last six meetings have produced under 2.5 goals.
- Macarthur have outscored Victory 48-41 in 24 league games. Melbourne have the better defensive record, conceding six fewer goals.
Macarthur vs Melbourne Victory Prediction
Mcarthur are on a four-game unbeaten streak in the league, scoring 15 times. They are winless in three home games against Victory, scoring twice and conceding six.
Big V have three wins in their last five games, losing two. They have lost two of their last four away games, conceding 10 times. They have won one of their last four meetings against the Bulls, failing to score twice,
While there's nothing much to separate the two teams, Macarthur have the slight advantage in terms of form and should eke out a narrow win.
Prediction: Macarthur 2-1 Melbourne
Macarthur vs Melbourne Victory Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Macarthur to win
Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes
Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes