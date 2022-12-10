Macarthur vs Melbourne Victory Prediction and Betting Tips | December 10, 2022 

Macarthur FC will welcome Melbourne Victory to the Campbelltown Stadium for a matchday seven fixture in the Australian A League on Sunday (December 11).

The hosts have not been in action since a 3-2 win at the Central Coast Mariners in November. Jed Drew scored the winner in injury time after ten-man Mariners had clawed their way back from a two-goal deficit.

Melbourne, meanwhile, suffered a harrowing 3-0 defeat at Adelaide United in their last league game in November. Craig Goodwin scored and assisted in the second half, while Hiroshi Ibusuki set the ball rolling with a 37th-minute strike.

The defeat saw them drop to eighth in the standings, having garnered seven points from six games. Macarthur, meanwhile, occupy fourth position with eight points.

Macarthur vs Melbourne Victory Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fifth meeting between the two sides, with each team winning twice.

Their most recent meeting in April saw Melbourne claim a 4-1 away win.

Macarthur's last four league games have seen both teams score, with their last three producing at least four goals.

Melbourne's last five league gameshave seen at least one team fail to score.

The last four head-to-head games have seen goals at both ends and produced at least three goals.

Melbourne have won just one of their five away games across competitions this season.

Macarthur have scored 2+ goals in their three home games across competitions this term.

Macarthur vs Melbourne Victory Prediction

Just one point separates the two teams in the standings, so each team will each go all out for the win. It's still early days in the season, but the race for the playoff spots could be intensely competitive.

Macarthur's games in recent weeks have been high-scoring affairs, so the two teams could force a share the spoils in a goalfest.

Prediction: Macarthur FC 2-2 Melbourne Victory

Macarthur vs Melbourne Victory Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Bold Tip - Both teams to score 2+ goals

