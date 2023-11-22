Macarthur vs Melbourne Victory Prediction and Betting Tips | November 24th 2023

Macarthur will invite Melbourne Victory to the Campbelltown Sports Stadium in the A-League on Friday.

Both teams have enjoyed an unbeaten start to their league campaign and have eight points from four games thus far. The hosts played out a highly entertaining 3-3 draw against Melbourne City last week, with all six goals scored in the second half.

Jamie Maclaren broke the deadlock in the 58th minute to give City the lead. Macarthur produced a remarkable comeback, equalizing just three minutes later thanks to Ulises Dávila's goal, and opened up a two-goal lead thanks to late goals from Jake Hollman and Matthew Millar. Maclaren completed his brace in the 90th minute and Terry Antonis scored the equalizer in the third minute of added time.

The visitors were held to a 1-1 draw by Wellington Phoenix last week, with Ryan Teague's 14th-minute strike being undone by Damien Da Silva's own goal in the 41st minute.

Interestingly, four teams in the A-League this term have eight points to their name and are only separated on goal difference. The hosts are in fourth place in the league standings and the visitors are in second place, thanks to their superior goal difference.

Macarthur vs Melbourne Victory Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off six times in all competitions thus far, with all meetings coming in the A-League. All meetings have produced conclusive results, with the visitors enjoying a 4-2 lead in wins.

Both teams have conceded five goals in four games thus far, though the visitors have outscored the hosts 9-7 in that period.

Melbourne Victory have registered four wins on the trot against the hosts, including a 1-0 away win last season.

Macarthur have recorded just one win in their last five home games in the A-League. Just one game in that period has produced over 2.5 goals.

Five of the six meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals, with the visitors outscoring the posts 12-8 in that period.

Macarthur vs Melbourne Victory Prediction

The Bulls have lost just one of their last eight home games in all competitions, recording four wins. They have won three of their last four home games, scoring 15 goals while conceding three times. They have lost two of their three home meetings against the visitors and might struggle here.

Boys in Blue have seen a drop in form recently, drawing their last two games, after recording back-to-back wins in their first two games of the season. In their only away game this season, they registered a 2-0 win over Sydney and will look to build on that form in this match.

Considering the current form of the two teams and their goalscoring prowess this season, we expect them to play out a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Macarthur 2-2 Melbourne Victory

Macarthur vs Melbourne Victory Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Bruno Fornaroli to score or assist any time - Yes