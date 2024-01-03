Macarthur vs Newcastle Jets Prediction and Betting Tips | January 5th 2024

Macarthur will invite Newcastle Jets to the Campbelltown Sports Stadium in A-League action on Friday.

After enjoying an unbeaten run in their first seven league games of the season, the hosts have suffered three defeats on the trot. In their previous outing, they lost 3-1 away to local rivals Western Sydney Wanderers on New Year's Day. Jake Hollman halved their deficit in the 20th minute but the Wanderers scored in the 84th minute to restore their two-goal advantage.

The visitors will play for the first time in 2024. They locked horns against Western United in their final match of 2023, recording a 2-0 win, thanks to Trent Buhagiar's first-half brace. His attacking partner Apostolos Stamatelopoulos picked up his second booking of the match in the 58th minute and was sent off.

Three points separate the fifth-placed hosts from the visitors, who are in 10th place in the league table with 12 points to their name.

Macarthur vs Newcastle Jets Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off eight times in all competitions since 2021. They have been evenly matched in these meetings, with three wins apiece and two games ending in draws.

They met thrice in the A-League last season, with the visitors recording two wins and one game going the hosts' way.

Both teams have scored 17 goals in 10 league games this season while the hosts have conceded one goal fewer than the visitors (18).

Macarthur have conceded three goals apiece in their last three league outings while scoring just thrice in these games.

Newcastle Jets have won three of their last four meetings against the hosts, keeping two clean sheets in that period.

Two of Newcastle's three wins in the league this season have come in away games.

Macarthur vs Newcastle Jets Prediction

The Bulls have suffered three defeats on the trot, conceding three goals apiece in these losses. They have fared a little better at home this season, losing just once in eight games across all competitions.

They have scored at least four goals in three of their last five home games and will look to build on that form here. They have suffered back-to-back defeats against the visitors, which is a cause for concern.

Head coach Mile Sterjovski has a lengthy absentee list for the match as Matthew Millar, Daniel De Silva, Isaac Hovar, and Jake McGing are sidelined through injuries and Charles M'Mombwa is on international duty with Tanzania at the 2023 AFCON.

The Jets returned to winning ways after two games in their previous outing, signing off for 2023 on a positive note. They have won two games in a row against the home team and will look to build on that form here.

Apostolos Stamatelopoulos will serve a suspension after picking up a red card last week, though Brandon O’Neill should start here after coming on as a substitute in the 2-0 win over Western United.

Considering the notable absentees of the hosts and their poor form, we back Newcastle Jets to capitalize on the same and eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Macarthur 1-2 Newcastle Jets

Macarthur vs Newcastle Jets Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Newcastle Jets to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Valère Germain to score or assist any time - Yes