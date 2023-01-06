Macarthur vs Newcastle Jets Prediction and Betting Tips | January 8, 2023

Macarthur will entertain Newcastle Jets at the Campbelltown Sports Stadium in a mid-table A-League clash on Sunday (January 8).

The hosts are in sixth place in the standings with 14 points, while the visitors trail them by two places and as many points. Macarthur saw their two-game winning streak snapped in a 4-0 defeat at Western Sydney Wanderers on Sunday.

Newcastle, meanwhile, suffered their third loss in four games when they fell to a 2-0 defeat at home to Sydney on Sunday.

Macarthur vs Newcastle Jets Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths five times in the A-League since 2021. The hosts lead 2-1, while two games have been drawn.

Newcastle picked up their first and only win (3-0) against Macarthur in the A-League in May. It was also the first game where Macarthur failed to score against their northern rivals.

All five meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals.

No team in the A-League has suffered more defeats (6) than Newcastle this season.

The visitors have the second-worst attacking record in the competition, scoring nine goals in ten games.

Newcastle also have the third-worst defensive record in the A-League, conceding 17 goals in ten games.

Three of Macarthur's five wins this season have come in their last five outings.

Macarthur vs Newcastle Jets Prediction

The Bulls failed to score at home in their last meeting against the Jets in May and will look to avenge that loss. Newcastle, meanwhile, have scored in their five meetings against Macarthur, and the trend could continue.

Macarthur FC @mfcbulls



Ivan Vujica's insight into working with Dwight Yorke ahead of this weekend's clash against



#WeAreTheBulls @aleaguemen "With Dwight, we've definitely got that easy approach with him but when he puts his foot down, we know it's time to work."Ivan Vujica's insight into working with Dwight Yorke ahead of this weekend's clash against @NewcastleJetsFC "With Dwight, we've definitely got that easy approach with him but when he puts his foot down, we know it's time to work."Ivan Vujica's insight into working with Dwight Yorke ahead of this weekend's clash against @NewcastleJetsFC.#WeAreTheBulls @aleaguemen https://t.co/Ln49WFZCy4

The visitors have failed to score in three of their last four league outings and might struggle here. Considering the recent history between the two teams, Macarthur should eke out a win.

Prediction: Macarthur 2-0 Newcastle Jets

Macarthur vs Newcastle Jets Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Macarthur

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: Macarthur to score in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Bachana Arabuli to score or assist any time - Yes

