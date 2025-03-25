Macarthur vs Newcastle Jets Prediction and Betting Tips | March 28th 2025

Macarthur will invite Newcastle Jets to Campbelltown Sports Stadium in a mid-table A-League clash on Friday. The eighth-placed hosts have a three-point lead over the Jets, though they also have a game in hand.

The Bulls returned to winning ways after five games before the international break, recording a 5-4 away win over Adelaide United in a thrilling match. Luke Brattan bagged a brace, while Marin Jakoliš had a goal and an assist to his name. Late drama ensued as Adelaide had an equalizing goal disallowed by VAR in stoppage time.

The visitors, meanwhile, suffered their first loss since January in their previous outing. They hosted second-placed Western United and fell to a 6-2 defeat. United scored four goals in the first 35 minutes of the match, including an own goal, while Charles M'Mombwa bagged a consolation goal for the Jets in the second half.

Macarthur vs Newcastle Jets Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 13 times in all competitions. They have been closely matched in these meetings, with the visitors having a narrow 5-4 lead in wins and four ended in draws.

They have met twice this season, and both teams registered away wins.

Five of the last six meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals.

Macarthur have won just one of their five home games in 2025. Notably, they have conceded two goals apiece in the other four games.

Newcastle Jets have won four of their last six games in all competitions. They have scored at least two goals in four games during that period.

Both teams have conceded 34 goals in the A-League thus far. The Bulls have outscored the visitors 38-30.

The hosts have conceded at least two goals in nine of their 11 league games in 2025.

Macarthur vs Newcastle Jets Prediction

The Bulls have won just one of their last nine league games, suffering five losses. They scored at least five goals in a league match for the first time since the campaign opener earlier this month and will look to continue their goal-scoring form here.

The Jets have suffered three losses in 2025, with two coming against Western United and one registered against the hosts. Notably, they are unbeaten in their last three away games against the Bulls, recording two wins.

Both teams play for the first time after the international break and might be a bit rusty. With that in mind and considering their recent form, we expect them to play out a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Macarthur 2-2 Newcastle Jets

Macarthur vs Newcastle Jets Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

