Macarthur vs Perth Glory Prediction and Betting Tips | December 18, 2022

Macarthur will entertain Perth Glory at Campbelltown Sports Stadium in the A-League on Sunday (December 18).

The hosts resumed their league campaign with a 1-0 defeat against Melbourne Victory on Sunday. Macarthur had held their own deep into the second half before substitute Ben Folami scored an 84th-minute winner for Melbourne.

Perth, meanwhile, resumed their league campaign with a 2-1 win against Western United in a bottom-of-the-table clash at home. Goals from Ryan Williams and Jack Clisby put them two goals ahead Neil Kilkenny netted a consolation. Perth are now 11th in the standings.

Macarthur vs Perth Glory Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met just five times, with all meetings taking place in the A-League since 2021. Perth are winless against Macarthur, drawing twice and losing thrice.

In their last meeting at Macarthur, Perth scored two goals in 18 minutes to take a two-goal lead but Macarthur produced a remarkable comeback to win 4-2.

Perth have the worst attacking record in the A-League, scoring six goals in as many games.

Both Macarthur and Perth Glory have conceded 11 goals in the league.

Perth's last five league games have produced over 2.5 goals, while the hosts have seen over 2.5 goals in three of their last four games.

Only one of the five meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals, with Perth failing to score in three of them.

Macarthur vs Perth Glory Prediction

Both teams have endured slow starts to their season and have been inconsistent. Perth have just one win in five away games this season and might struggle. They have also never beaten Macarthur.

Macarthur have won both their home meetings against Perth and are expected to enjoy another solid outing. Nonetheless, considering the current form of the two teams, a draw is likely to ensue.

Prediction: Macarthur 1-1 Perth

Macarthur vs Perth Glory Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: Macarthur to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

