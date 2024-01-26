Macarthur vs Perth Glory Prediction and Betting Tips | January 28th 2024

Macarthur FC and Perth Glory will battle for three points in an Australian A-League matchday 20 fixture on Sunday.

Macarthur will be looking to build on their 3-1 away win over Brisbane Roar last weekend. Ulises Davila, Raphael Rodrigues and Jed Drew all scored for the visitors, while Jonas Markovski scored a late consolation strike for the Roar.

Perth Glory, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 2-1 away win over Western Sydney Wanderers. Stefan Colakovski and David Williams scored in either half for the visiting side while Oliver Sail put through his net deep into injury time.

The victory left them in 11th spot with 11 points to show for their efforts in 13 games. Macarthur FC sit in sixth place with 21 points to their name.

Macarthur vs Perth Glory Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 10th meeting between the two sides. Macarthur FC have five wins to their name, Perth Glory were victorious twice while two games ended in a share of the spoils.

Macarthur's last six league games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Perth Glory's last nine league games have witnessed goals at both ends, with each game also producing three goals or more.

Macarthur's victory over Brisbane Roar ended their six-game winless streak in the league (three losses).

Four of Perth Glory's last five league games have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Four of the last five head-to-head games have produced over 2.5 goals.

Macarthur vs Perth Glory Prediction

Macarthur got back to winning ways last week and will turn their focus to winning a game in front of their fans after three games without victory. They have won all three head-to-head games and will fancy their chances of winning a fourth on the bounce.

Perth Glory, for their part, also won last weekend after losing three games on the bounce. Their games have been highly expansive and tend to be high-scoring and this trend could continue at the Campbelltown Stadium.

We are backing the home side to claim all three points with a narrow victory and goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Macarthur 3-2 Perth Glory

Macarthur vs Perth Glory Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Macarthur FC to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Bold Tip - Both teams to score over 1.5 goals