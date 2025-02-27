Macarthur vs Sydney FC Prediction and Betting Tips | March 1st 2025

The action continues in round 21 of the Australian A-League as Macarthur and Sydney FC square off at the Campbelltown Stadium on Saturday. Both sides are separated by one point just outside the playoff places and this makes for an exciting contest as they look to get one over the other in their push for post-season football.

Ad

Macarthur failed to arrest their slump in form as they fell to a 2-1 defeat against Western Sydney Wanderers at the CommBank Stadium a fortnight ago.

Mile Sterjovski’s men have failed to taste victory in three back-to-back games, picking up one point from a possible nine, having won four of the six matches preceding this run.

While Macarthur will be looking to find their feet this weekend, results at home offer little optimism as they have failed to win seven of their last eight matches at the Campbelltown Stadium since October 25.

Ad

Trending

Elsewhere, Sydney FC were guilty of a lack of cutting edge in the final third last time out as they were held to a goalless draw by Perth Glory at HBF Park.

Before that, Ufuk Talay’s side picked up a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Bangkok United to complete a 4-3 aggregate win over the Thailand outfit in their CONCACAF Champions Cup round-of-16 clash on February 19.

Sydney have picked up 26 points from their 18 A-League matches so far to sit seventh in the standings, one point and one place above this weekend’s hosts.

Ad

Macarthur vs Sydney FC Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With six wins from the last 12 meetings between the sides, Macarthur boast a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture.

Sydney FC have picked up one fewer win in that time, while the two sides have settled for a share of the spoils once.

Macarthur have failed to win seven of their most recent eight home matches, losing four and claiming three draws since late October.

Sydney are unbeaten in their last five games across all competitions, picking up two wins and three draws since the start of February.

Ad

Macarthur vs Sydney FC Prediction

With just one point between Macarthur and Sydney FC in the playoff race, we anticipate an end-to-end affair at the Campbelltown Stadium as both sides go all out in search of maximum points.

Talay’s men boast a slightly superior and more experienced squad, and we predict they will come away with the desired result.

Prediction: Macarthur 1-2 Sydney FC

Macarthur vs Sydney FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sydney to win

Ad

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in six of the last eight meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have also been at least five bookings in four of their last five encounters)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback