Macarthur vs Sydney Prediction and Betting Tips | October 29, 2022 

Macarthur and Sydney will battle for three points in the Australian A-League on Saturday (October 29).

The hosts are coming off a 1-1 draw at Western United last weekend. They went ahead through Matthew Millar's 25th-minute goal, but Lachlan Wales' 69th-minute strike ensured that parity was restored at full time.

Sydney, meanwhile, also shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw at home against Adelaide United. The eventful game saw the visitors take the lead through Ryan Kitto in the 13th minute before being reduced to ten men. Joe Lolley and Patrick Wood scored quickfire goals to put the hosts ahead before Harry Van der Seg's 58th-minute strike levelled matters.

Macarthur FC

on Saturday night.



legend Sir Alex Ferguson reunited with Dwight Yorke.



#WeAreTheBulls

What a surprise having one of the game's greatest drop into training today ahead of our game against Sydney on Saturday night. Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson reunited with Dwight Yorke.

Just one point separates the two teams in the standings. Macarthur are fourth on five points, while Sydney are one point below them in fifth spot.

Macarthur vs Sydney Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sydney have three wins from their six previous games against Macarthur, who have won twice.

Their most recent meeting in March saw the spoils shared in a 2-2 draw.

Macarthur are unbeaten in eight games across competitions this season, including their triumph in the Australian Cup.

Sydney have won three and drawn one of their six games across competitions this season.

Six of Macarthur's eight games across competitions have seen one team fail to score.

Macarthur's two home games this season have seen them keep a clean sheet.

Sydeney's three away games this season saw both teams find the back of the net and have produced at least three goals.

Sydney's six competitive games this season have produced at least three goals.

Macarthur vs Sydney Prediction

The two teams are in almost identical form heading into the game, which is reflected in their close proximity in the league table.

Goals are almost always guaranteed to flow when both teams face each other, and that trend should continue.

Sydney FC



Full squad



The squad is in for our trip to face Macarthur FC on Saturday night

Although either team could nick a win, the spoils could be shared in a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Macathur 2-2 Sydney

Macarthur vs Sydney Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score

Tip 4 - Most scoring half: Second half

