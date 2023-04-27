Macarthur vs Wellington Phoenix Prediction and Betting Tips | April 29, 2023 

Macarthur FC and Wellington Phoenix will battle for three points in an A League matchday 26 fixture on Saturday (April 29).

The hosts are coming off a 2-1 defeat at Melbourne Victory on Sunday. Fernando Romero put Melbourne ahead in the third minute, but Tomislav Uskok restored parity just past the hour mark. Lleyton Brooks stepped off the bench to score the winner in injury time with almost his first touch of the game.

Wellington, meanwhile, suffered a harrowing 4-0 defeat at Western Sydney Wanderers. Four players got on the scoresheet for the Phoenix, with Kusini Yengi stepping off the bench to complete the rout in the 87th minute.

The defeat left the Nix in sixth spot, having garnered 32 points from 25 games. Macarthur, meanwhile, remain rooted to the bottom of the table with 26 points to show for their efforts after 25 outings.

Macarthur vs Wellington Phoenix Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the ninth meeting between the two sides, with each team winning thrice apiece.

Their most recent meeting in February 2023 saw Macarthur claim a 2-1 home win.

There have been six penalties awarded in their last six games, with four missed, including three in the last game.

Macarthur are winless in six league games, while Wellington have gone five games without a win.

Four of their last five meetings have had goals at both ends.

Macarthur's last seven league games have had goals at both ends, with six games producing at least three.

Macarthur vs Wellington Phoenix Prediction

Macarthur and Wellington are the two most out-of-form sides in the league and will look to register a long-sought victory on Saturday.

Wellington's poor run of form is threatening their playoff spot; they hold a three-point lead over seventh-placed Perth Glory. Macarthur, meanwhile, are languishing at the bottom of the standings, but a win will take them to within three points of their visitors.

Although either team could nick a win, the spoils could be shared in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Macarthur 2-2 Wellington

Macarthur vs Wellington Phoenix Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

