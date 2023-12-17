Macarthur vs Wellington Phoenix Prediction and Betting Tips | December 18th 2023

Fresh off the back of a comfortable AFC Cup victory, Macarthur play host to Wellington Phoenix in round eight of the Australian A-League on Monday.

Giancarlo Italiano’s men were denied a third win on the bounce last time out and will journey to the Campbelltown Stadium looking to return to winning ways.

Macarthur turned in another superb team performance in the AFC Cup as they thrashed Philippines outfit DH Cebu FC 3-0 in the final group-stage game on Thursday.

Mile Sterjovski’s side, who finished as Group F winners with 15 points from six matches, now turn their attention to the A-League, where they are one of just two unbeaten sides this season, claiming four wins and three draws in their seven matches.

With 15 points from a possible 21, Macarthur are currently third in the league standings, just one point behind first-placed Melbourne Victory.

Elsewhere, Wellington Phoenix were sent crashing back to earth last time out when they suffered a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Newcastle Jets.

Prior to that, Italiano’s men picked up four wins and two draws in their opening six matches while scoring 10 goals and conceding four to start the season.

Wellington Phoenix are currently fifth in the A-League standings, level on 14 points with fourth-placed Brisbane Roar, but could move to the summit of the table with all three points on Monday.

Macarthur vs Wellington Phoenix Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With four wins from the last nine meetings between the sides, Wellington Phoenix hold a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Macarthur have picked up one fewer win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on two occasions.

Sterjovski’s men are on a four-game winning streak and are unbeaten in their last nine matches, claiming seven wins and two draws since a 3-0 loss against Phnom Penh Crown on October 26.

Wellington Phoenix have won just one of their last four away matches in all competitions while claiming two draws and losing once since August.

Macarthur vs Wellington Phoenix Prediction

Macarthur and Wellington Phoenix have flown out of the blocks this season and currently sit in the upper echelons of the table. However, Macarthur have made their home turf a fortress this term and we fancy them coming away with all three points once again.

Prediction: Macarthur 2-1 Wellington Phoenix

Macarthur vs Wellington Phoenix Betting Tips

Tip 1: Macarthur to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in five of Macarthur’s last seven games)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - Yes (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in five of the hosts’ last six matches)