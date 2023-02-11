Macarthur vs Wellington Phoenix Prediction and Betting Tips | February 12th 2023

Macarthur will entertain fifth-placed Wellington Phoenix at the Campbelltown Sports Stadium in the A-League on Sunday.

The hosts are winless in their last four league outings and suffered their third defeat in four league games last Saturday as they were hammered 6-1 by Melbourne City. As they have picked up just one point from their last four league games, they remain in ninth place in the league table with 18 points.

Wellington Phoenix are winless in their last two league games and suffered their first defeat in five league games last Friday. Oskar Zawada opened the scoring in the 13th minute but Melbourne Victory dug deep to secure an impressive 3-1 comeback win at home.

Macarthur vs Wellington Phoenix Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off seven times in all competitions since their first-ever meeting in 2021. The two teams have been closely matched in these games, with the visitors having a narrow 3-2 lead in wins and two games have ended in draws.

Four of the seven meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals, though Wellington Phoenix secured a 4-1 win when the two teams met in the A-League in the reverse fixture in November.

Wellington Phoenix have scored at least one goal in each of their away games in the A-League this season while Macarthur have scored in six of their seven home games in the league this term.

Only 10th-placed Brisbane Roar have played more draws (seven) in the A-League this season than the visitors (six) while only last-placed Melbourne Victory have suffered more defeats (eight) than the hosts (seven).

Both teams have struggled defensively this season, with the hosts having the second-worst defensive record in the league, conceding 26 goals and the visitors have conceded 24 goals.

Macarthur vs Wellington Phoenix Prediction

Both teams have struggled in their recent games, with the hosts losing three of their last four games and Wellington are winless in their last two games. While both teams have struggled defensively this term, Macarthur have kept two clean sheets in their last four home games and Wellington have kept clean sheets in two of their last three away games.

Considering the current form of the two teams, a win for either team seems unlikely and a draw might ensue.

Prediction: Macarthur 1-1 Wellington Phoenix

Macarthur vs Wellington Phoenix Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: Oskar Zawada to score any time - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

