Macarthur vs Wellington Phoenix Prediction and Betting Tips | February 18th 2024

Third-placed Macarthur will entertain league leaders Wellington Phoenix at the Campbelltown Sports Stadium in an exciting A-League clash on Sunday.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last eight games across all competitions after losing 3-1 to Western Sydney Wanderers on New Year's Day. In their previous league outing, Jake Hollman's first-half strike helped them register a 1-0 away win over Melbourne Victory. Bruno Fornaroli missed a penalty late in the second half as Victory suffered their first loss of the campaign.

They made it three wins on the spin in all competitions on Tuesday, defeating Sabah 3-0 in the AFC Cup zonal semi-finals, with Jed Drew bagging a second-half brace.

The visitors returned to winning ways after back-to-back draws last week, with Nicholas Pennington giving them an early lead in the third minute and James Donachie's own goal doubling their lead in the second half.

Macarthur vs Wellington Phoenix Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 10 times in all competitions thus far. The visitors have been the better side in these meetings, with five wins to their name. The hosts have three wins in this fixture, and two games have ended in draws.

The hosts have suffered defeats in their last two meetings against the visitors, with both losses coming at home. They have failed to score in these losses and suffered a 3-0 loss in the reverse fixture in December.

Wellington Phoenix have the joint-best defensive record in the A-League this season, conceding 18 goals in 17 games.

Macarthur have the joint-best attacking record, scoring 32 goals, four more than the visitors.

The visitors have suffered just one loss in their travels this term, and four of their nine wins have come in away games.

Macarthur vs Wellington Phoenix Prediction

The Bulls have a 100% record in three games in February, scoring eight goals while keeping two clean sheets. They have won four of their last five games in all competitions and will look to build on that form. They have just one win in their last five home games in the A-League, with three games ending in draws.

They have suffered back-to-back losses in their last two home meetings against the league leaders, without finding the back of the net, and will look to improve upon that record.

The Yellow Army are unbeaten in their last seven league outings, with four games in that period ending in draws. They have kept back-to-back clean sheets for the first time in 2024 and will look to build on their defensive form. Oskar Zawada has made a quick recovery from a groin injury and should start from the bench.

Both teams have enjoyed a good run of form recently and, considering the defensive form in recent games, a low-scoring draw might ensue.

Prediction: Macarthur 1-1 Wellington Phoenix

Macarthur vs Wellington Phoenix Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Valère Germain to score or assist any time - Yes