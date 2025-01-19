Macarthur vs Wellington Phoenix Prediction and Betting Tips | January 20th 2025

Macarthur and Wellington Phoenix bring round 15 of the Australian A-League to an end when they go head-to-head on Monday. Giancarlo Italiano’s men have won their last three visits to the Campbelltown Sports Stadium and will head into the weekend looking to extend this impressive run.

Macarthur returned to winning ways last Sunday when they fought back from behind to secure a thrilling 3-1 victory over Newcastle Jets at the McDonald Jones Stadium.

Before that, Mile Sterjovski’s side suffered a 2-1 home defeat at the hands of Adelaide United on January 6, a result which saw their six-game unbeaten run come to an end.

Macarthur have picked up 21 points from their 13 A-League matches to sit fifth in the standings, level on points with sixth-placed Sydney FC.

Wellington Phoenix, meanwhile, failed to return to winning ways last time out as they could only salvage a goalless draw with Sydney FC at the Wellington Regional Stadium last Wednesday.

Italiano’s men have failed to taste victory in three consecutive games, losing twice and claiming one draw, while managing one win from their seven games since the start of December.

Macarthur have won four of their 12 league matches while losing six and claiming two draws to collect 14 points and sit 10th in the standings, only above Newcastle Jets, Perth Glory and Brisbane Roar.

Macarthur vs Wellington Phoenix Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With seven wins from the last 13 meetings between the sides, Wellington Phoenix boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Macarthur have picked up four wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on two occasions.

Wellington have lost their last three away matches, conceding eight goals and scoring twice since a 3-0 victory over Central Coast Mariners on November 10.

Macarthur have failed to win their last five A-League home games, losing three and claiming two draws since a 6-1 victory over Perth Glory.

Macarthur vs Wellington Phoenix Prediction

Meetings between Macarthur and Wellington Phoenix have often served up fireworks and we anticipate another thrilling contest at the Campbelltown Sports Stadium on Monday. Home advantage gives Sterjovski’s men a slight edge and we are backing them to come away with all three points.

Prediction: Macarthur 2-1 Wellington Phoenix

Macarthur vs Wellington Phoenix Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Macarthur to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in six of the last seven meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have also been at least five bookings in six of their last eight encounters)

