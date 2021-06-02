Macarthur vs Wellington Phoenix prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21 

Macarthur will welcome Wellington Phoenix to Campbelltown Stadium on Friday for the final matchday of the regular A-League season.

The home side come into this game off the back of a 2-1 victory away to Western United. Markel Suesta and Mark Milligan scored first-half goals to give the Bulls all three points.

Wellington Phoenix could not be separated from Perth Glory in a 2-2 draw on home turf. Tomer Hemed and Jaushua Sotirio scored in each half for the hosts in an exciting game that also saw Ulises Davila miss a late penalty.

Just four points separate the two sides in the table, although the home side have already guaranteed their spot in the playoffs. This is made even more impressive considering that this is only their first season of top-flight football.

They have garnered 39 points from 25 matches to sit fifth. Wellington Phoenix are four points and two places below.

Macarthur vs Wellington Phoenix Head-to-Head

This will be only the third meeting between the sides and Wellington Phoenix are yet to register a victory against the Sydney outfit, losing one and drawing one.

Their last meeting came in March 2021 when Denis Genreau scored the game-winning goal in the 65th minute.

The visitors have been in fine form and are currently on a 10-game unbeaten run. Macarthur have lost one of their last eight games.

Macarthur form guide: W-L-D-W-W

Wellington Phoenix form guide: D-W-W-D-D

Macarthur vs Wellington Phoenix Team News

Midfielder Denis Genreau was called up to the latest Australian national team camp and he will be unavailable for selection. Furthermore, the duo of Loic Puyo and Aleksandar Jovanovic have both been ruled out with calf injuries.

Injuries: Loic Puyo, Aleksandar Jovanovic

National Team selection: Denis Genreau

Suspension: None

Wellington Phoenix

Phoenix coach Ufik Talay welcomed back Ulises Davila from injury last week. However, defender Luke Devere is currently sidelined with a knee injury.

There are no suspension concerns for the visitors.

Injury: Luke Devere

Suspension: None

Macarthur vs Wellington Phoenix Predicted XI

Macarthur FC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Adam Federici; James Meredith, Mark Milligan, Jake McGing, Ivan Franjic; Benat Etxebarria, Charles M'Mombwa; Moudi Najjar, Tommy Oar, Markel Susaeta; Matt Derbyshire

Wellington Phoenix Predicted XI (4-4-2): Oliver Sail; James McGarry, Steven Taylor, Tim Payne, Louis Fenton; Alex Rufer, Clayton Lewis, Reno Piscopo, David Ball; Tomer Hemed, Ben Waine

Macarthur vs Wellington Phoenix Prediction

The visitors are in need of all three points if they are to secure playoff qualification. This could see them play on the front foot, leaving space behind for Macarthur to exploit.

Both sides like to play on the front foot and this could translate into plenty of goalmouth action. However, there is little to choose between the sides and we are predicting a share of the spoils with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Macarthur 2-2 Wellington Phoenix

