Macarthur vs Western Sydney Wanderers Prediction and Betting Tips | April 1st 2024

Macarthur FC will trade tackles with Western Sydney Wanderers in an Australian A-League round 23 clash on Monday.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 2-1 comeback away win over Brisbane Roar a fortnight ago. Florin Berenguer gave the Roar the lead in the 14th minute while Tomislav Uskok drew the game level in the 26th minute. Raphael Borges Rodrigues scored the match-winner in the 42nd minute.

Western Sydney Wanderers, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 2-1 away win over Perth Glory. Brandon Borrello and Lachlan Brooks scored either side of Adam Taggart to guide their side to all three points.

The win left them in sixth spot in the table, having garnered 31 points from 22 games. Macarthur are third with 35 points to show for their efforts in 22 games.

Macarthur vs Western Sydney Wanderers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 10 occasions in the past. Macarthur FC have four wins to their name, Western Sydney Wanderers were victorious on three occasions while three games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in January 2023 when Western Sydney Wanderers claimed a 4-0 home win.

Six of Macarthur's last seven games across competitions have produced three goals or more.

Seven of Western Sydney Wanderers' last eight games, including each of the last five, have produced over 2.5 goals.

Macarthur's 22 league games this season have produced an average of 12.4 corner kicks per game, the highest in the league.

Macarthur vs Western Sydney Wanderers Prediction

Macarthur FC finished bottom of the league last season but have had a much-improved campaign this time around. The Bulls have won just one of their last four home games across competitions and have conceded at least two goals in six of the last eight games in front of their fans.

Western Sydney Wanderers occupy the final playoff spot and hold a one-point advantage over seventh-placed Melbourne City.

Games between these two sides tend to be high-scoring and we are backing the two sides to share the spoils in a four-goal thriller.

Prediction: Macarthur FC 2-2 Western Sydney Wanderers

Macarthur vs Western Sydney Wanderers Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Over 9.5 corner kicks