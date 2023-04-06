Macarthur vs Western Sydney Wanderers Prediction and Betting Tips | April 8th 2023

Macarthur will welcome Western Sydney Wanderers to the Campbelltown Sports Stadium in the A-League on Saturday.

The hosts are winless in their last three league games and suffered their second defeat in that period last week. They took the lead in the first half via Lachlan Rose but Perth Glory scored twice in the second half to inflict a 2-1 defeat.

Western Sydney Wanderers also suffered their second loss in three league games last time around as they fell to a 2-3 home defeat against Adelaide United in a crucial top-four clash. Their failure to record a win saw them drop to fourth place in the league table.

Macarthur vs Western Sydney Wanderers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two New South Wales rivals have crossed paths just seven times in the A-League since 2021. These games have been contested closely between them with the hosts having a narrow 3-2 lead in wins and two games have ended in draws.

Interestingly, both of the visitors' two triumphs in the A-League against the hosts have come in 2023, both coming at the CommBank Stadium having ended with a scoreline of 4-0.

Western Sydney Wanderers have scored at least two goals in five of their last six league matches while the hosts have scored more than one goal in just one of their last six games.

The visitors have the best defensive record in the A-League this term, conceding 21 goals in 22 games. Macarthur, on the flip side, have the worst defensive record in the competition, conceding 41 goals.

Two of the three meetings between the two teams at Saturday's venue have ended in stalemates.

Macarthur vs Western Sydney Wanderers Prediction

The Bulls have just one win to their name in their last six games. Their record at home is impressive, suffering one defeat in five games. They have never suffered a defeat at home against the visitors and are expected to produce a strong performance.

The Wanderers have just one win in their travels since November but have scored 10 goals in their last four away games. Though they have recorded back-to-back 4-0 wins against their southern rivals they are winless at Saturday's venue. With that in mind, we expect the two teams to settle for a draw.

Prediction: Macarthur 2-2 Western Sydney Wanderers

Macarthur vs Western Sydney Wanderers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Brandon Borrello to score or assist any time - Yes

