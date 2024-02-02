Macarthur vs Western Sydney Wanderers Prediction and Betting Tips | February 4th 2024

Fifth-placed Macarthur will invite fourth-placed Western Sydney Wanderers to the Campbelltown Sports Stadium in the A-League on Sunday.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last five league outings and after recording a 3-1 win over Brisbane Roar, roughly a fortnight ago, they played a 2-2 draw against Perth Glory last week. Late drama ensued as Valère Germain restored their lead in the 82nd minute from the penalty spot and David Williams bagged an injury-time equalizer for Glory.

The visitors have endured an inconsistent run in their recent league outings with four wins and losses apiece in their last eight games.

Last week, Lachlan Brook's first-half strike helped them register a 1-0 win over Western United. Their win was marred by Aidan Simmons' sending-off in the second half, who is suspended for this match.

Macarthur vs Western Sydney Wanderers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off nine times thus far, with all meetings taking place in the A-League. The head-to-head record is perfectly even with three wins apiece for either side and three games ending in draws.

The Wanderers are unbeaten in their last five meetings against the hosts and registered a 3-1 home win in the reverse fixture on New Year's Day.

Five of the last six meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals.

Macarthur are unbeaten in their last five league outings, with four games ending in draws. They are winless in their last four home games in the league, playing out three draws on the spin.

Western Sydney Wanderers have registered 1-0 wins in their two away games in 2024.

The visitors have the best defensive record in the league this season, conceding 14 goals in as many games. The hosts, on the other hand, have the second-best attacking record, scoring 27 goals in 15 games.

Macarthur vs Western Sydney Wanderers Prediction

After suffering a 3-1 loss to the Wanderers in their first game of the year, the Bulls have been unbeaten in the five games since, though four games have ended in draws. They have scored at least two goals in their last three league games and will look to continue that goalscoring run.

They are unbeaten in their four home meetings against the visitors, with three games in that period ending in draws. They have suffered just one loss at home in the A-League this term and will look to avoid a defeat here.

The Wanderers have alternated between a win and a defeat in their last eight league outings. Going by that pattern, they are likely to struggle in this match, having recorded a win last week. They have won their last two away games while keeping a clean sheet, so that bodes well for them.

Coming to the team news, Aidan Simmons is the only fresh absentee as he will serve a suspension in this match. Brandon Borrello has been named in the squad after a lengthy injury layoff and might start here.

Considering the current form of the two teams and Macarthur's home record in this fixture, a stalemate might ensue.

Prediction: Macarthur 2-2 Western Sydney Wanderers

Macarthur vs Western Sydney Wanderers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Valère Germain to score or assist any time - Yes

