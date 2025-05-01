Macarthur vs Western Sydney Wanderers Prediction and Betting Tips | May 3rd 2025

Macarthur will invite Western Sydney Wanderers to Campbelltown Sports Stadium in the A-League on Saturday. The hosts have narrowly missed out on qualifying for the final series and will look to sign off with a win. The Wanderers are still in contention to finish second in the standings, given that they secure a win here.

The Bulls saw their unbeaten streak end after four games last week, suffering a 2-1 home loss to Melbourne Victory. After they conceded twice in the first half, Chris Ikonomidis scored a consolation goal after the break.

The visitors extended their unbeaten streak in the A-League to 11 games last week, recording a 1-0 away win over Newcastle Jets. Zac Sapsford scored in the 57th minute, with Brandon Borrello picking up his 10th assist of the league campaign.

Macarthur vs Western Sydney Wanderers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 13 times in all competitions. They have been evenly matched in these meetings, with five wins apiece and three games ending in draws.

They have met twice this season and both teams registered one win, including a 2-1 home win for the Wanderers in February.

The last eight meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals.

Macarthur are winless in their last four home games, suffering two losses. They have conceded nine goals in these games while scoring six times.

Western Sydney are unbeaten in their last 10 away games and have suffered just one loss in their travels this season.

The Wanderers have the best goalscoring record in the A-League this season, scoring 55 goals, six more than the Bulls.

Macarthur vs Western Sydney Wanderers Prediction

The Bulls have won just two of their last 10 league games while suffering five losses. Notably, the two wins were registered away from home. They have suffered one loss at home against the Wanderers, with that defeat registered last season.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last 11 league games and have scored at least two goals in eight games in that period. They have won three of their last six away games and have kept clean sheets in these wins.

The Bulls have won just one of their last 11 home games. With that in mind and considering the visitors' good run of form, we back the Wanderers to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Macarthur 1-2 Western Sydney Wanderers

Macarthur vs Western Sydney Wanderers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Western Sydney Wanderers to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

