Macarthur vs Western United Prediction and Betting Tips | 28th January 2023

Macarthur will welcome Western United to Campbelltown Stadium in A-League action on Saturday.

Macarthur vs Western United Preview

The hosts sit in sixth spot inside the playoff zone but could drop downwards if they fail to succeed against the visitors. Four teams, including Western United, are hot on their heels and could catch up with or outstrip Macarthur in the standings. The Sydney-based team come into the clash on the back of two straight losses.

The Bulls were defeated at home 2-1 by Central Coast Mariners before falling to Adelaide United 1-0 in league action. Macarthur will be looking to avoid a third back-to-back setback when they take on Western United. However, Campbelltown Stadium is no longer an impregnable fortress for the hosts, who recently suffered three defeats on home turf.

The visitors are under pressure as well. They sit in 10th place on 15 points through 13 matches. Eleventh-placed Newcastle Jets on 14 points are hoping to pull ahead of Western United at the end of matchday 14. Western United broke a three-game winless streak following a 1-0 win over Sydney last weekend.

The visiting team will be seeking their first win over Macarthur since May 2021. The last league contest between the two sides in October last year ended in a 1-1 draw. Western United have prevailed over the hosts at Campbelltown Stadium once. The meeting is crucial for both sides, who are eager to strengthen their positions.

Macarthur vs Western United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Macarthur have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five clashes with Western United.

Macarthur have been outscored by Western United 12-7 in the six games they have played together.

Macarthur have won twice and lost thrice in their last five matches at home.

Western United have won once and lost four times in their last five matches on the road.

Macarthur have won twice and lost thrice in their last five matches while Western United have won twice, drawn twice and lost once.

Macarthur vs Western United Prediction

Matthew Millar and Bachana Arabuli have scored three goals each for the hosts, while Craig Noone boasts four assists. They constitute the team’s main attacking threats.

Nicolas Milanovic and Aleksandar Prijovic are the visitors’ top scorers so far with three goals each. They are under pressure, notably from their coach, to deliver more.

Macarthur will strive to avoid a third straight defeat, especially in front of home fans.

Prediction: Macarthur 2-1 Western United

Macarthur vs Western United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Macarthur

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Macarthur to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Western United to score - Yes

